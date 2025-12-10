New Gulf of Mexico development achieves first oil output

by Warren

December 9, 2025

in Upstream

Credits: Getty Images on Unsplash

A new upstream project in the Gulf of Mexico has achieved a milestone and has paved the way for more oil to flow in the new year. For any energy project anywhere around the world, producing the first oil or gas flow is a landmark achievement worth celebrating. That has become especially true in a world where the upstream oil and gas market has been subjected to calls to end the reliance on the conventional energy generation of oil and gas and instead integrate more renewable energy into national and regional grids.

The Leon and Castile fields in the Gulf of Mexico produced their first oil flow

The Gulf of Mexico has long been the backbone of the US oil and gas markets, producing vast amounts of the natural resource for generations. The Leon and Castile fields are a pair of new oil developments that have been brought to the world by partners LLOG Exploration and Repsol. The pair has recently announced that the planned oil flow from the sites has begun to produce results for the first time.

A well from the Leon field started proceedings with its first hydrocarbon flows, and the site has been running smoothly ever since. LLOG and Repsol have expressed their ambitions for more wells to start producing oil in the near future, with expectations that by the end of the year, additional wells can be drilled at the Leon field and that the Castile field will follow suit and produce its first oil in 2026.

The US oil and gas sector is standing firm in the face of diversification

The US energy market has been the mainstay for the traditional oil and gas sectors, as the rest of the world is welcoming change with open arms and is integrating more and more renewable energy into national grids. Add to that the new wave of petrochemical projects that have swept throughout the international market, and one can understand the celebration of the oil flow from Leon and Castile.

Leon and Castile have more oil just waiting to be extracted and processed

According to the operators, as the first and possibly second wells start to produce a flow of the beautiful black gold, the hope is for a third Leon well in Q1 of 2026 and another well at the Castile sometime in 2026. Production will continue to ramp up heading into the new year as more oil is planned to flow from the two sites, according to the chief executive of LLOG, Phillip LeJeune.

The oil produced on site will flow to the Salamanca facility, which is a refurbished floating production unit (FPU) located in the US Gulf’s Keathley Canyon region. The facility has the capacity to handle 60,000 barrels of oil every day and 40 million cubic feet, which is equivalent to 1.13 million cubic meters per day of natural gas. The new oil being produced comes at a critical juncture for the US market as other substantial projects push forward with their production phases.

The revival of the US oil and gas market has been a major campaign promise for the President

When US President Donald Trump came into office, he promised to live up to his campaign promise of reviving the US energy market and rolling back the permits for renewable energy projects given under the previous administration. The traditional oil and gas sectors have been standing firm and producing vast amounts of natural energy resources over the past few years, with new developments for crude being planned in Iran, Qatar, and Brazil in the near future. It appears that despite the renewable energy market gaining traction, the oil and gas sector will remain a part of our lives for the foreseeable future.