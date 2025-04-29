New Jersey Needs a Real Energy Plan, Not Murphy’s Offshore Wind Pipe Dream

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy’s obsession with offshore wind has left New Jersey’s energy future in shambles. Soaring costs, project delays, and the collapse of major wind deals have exposed his green energy agenda [Greenwishing] as a costly fantasy. Responsible leaders in Trenton must act swiftly to craft a pragmatic energy plan that prioritizes affordability, reliability, and proven technologies like nuclear and natural gas. It’s time to abandon Murphy’s wind energy pipe dream [Greenwishing] and return to the basics that power our state.

Offshore wind was sold as a silver bullet: clean energy, lower bills, and thousands of jobs. Instead, it’s been a fiasco. Major developers like Ørsted have pulled out, citing skyrocketing costs and supply chain issues.

The price tag for these projects has ballooned, with estimates now suggesting ratepayers could face billions in additional costs.

Meanwhile, the promised jobs have yet to materialize, and New Jersey’s energy prices remain among the highest in the nation. Families and small businesses are struggling to keep the lights on while Trenton chases an unproven, unreliable technology.

Murphy’s wind gamble ignores the hard reality: wind power cannot provide the consistent, round-the-clock energy New Jersey needs. Turbines are at the mercy of weather, and their output fluctuates wildly. When the wind doesn’t blow, we’re left scrambling. Contrast that with nuclear power, which delivers steady, carbon-free energy 24/7. New Jersey’s existing nuclear plants, like Salem and Hope Creek, already supply nearly 40% of our electricity while preventing millions of tons of carbon emissions annually. Expanding nuclear capacity—through modern, small modular reactors—could secure our energy future, lower costs, and keep our grid reliable.

Natural gas, too, deserves a serious look. It’s abundant, affordable, and far cleaner than critics admit.

Gas plants can ramp up quickly to meet demand, unlike wind turbines that sit idle on calm days. Even coal, with modern scrubbers and carbon capture, could serve as a bridge while we scale up nuclear. These are proven technologies that work, not speculative dreams that drain taxpayer dollars.

The math doesn’t lie. Offshore wind’s levelized cost of energy—accounting for construction, maintenance, and transmission—far exceeds that of nuclear or gas. A single nuclear plant can produce as much power as thousands of turbines, without cluttering our coastlines or endangering marine life.

Yet Murphy’s administration has funneled billions into wind subsidies while neglecting investments in our aging grid and reliable energy sources. This isn’t leadership; it’s ideology run amok.

Trenton’s responsible leaders must step up. First, halt all new offshore wind contracts until a full cost-benefit analysis is conducted. Second, invest in nuclear innovation and extend the life of existing plants.

Third, streamline permitting for natural gas infrastructure to keep prices low. Finally, prioritize grid upgrades to prevent blackouts, which become more likely as we lean on intermittent sources like wind.

New Jerseyans deserve an energy plan grounded in reality, not Murphy’s [Greenwishing] green dogma. We can’t afford to keep chasing windmills while families pay the price. It’s time to double down on nuclear, embrace natural gas, and build an energy future that’s reliable, affordable, and built to last.

