The International Maritime Organisation has approved new emission standards, to be enforced by a mechanism of penalties and rewards. The International Maritime Organisation has the ambition to reduce CO2 emissions from the shipping industry by 40% at least until 2030. The International Maritime Organisation plans to do that by boosting the portion of emission-free and low-emission fuels to between 5% and 10% of the total. The International Maritime Organisation is certifiable. Let’s give them a warm welcome to the ward.

The IMO has been busy catching up with the EU and the UK on emission reduction for several years now. In 2023, the organisation adopted a whole strategy on that. Said strategy “identifies levels of ambition for the international shipping sector noting that technological innovation and the global introduction of alternative fuels and/or energy sources for international shipping will be integral to achieve the overall ambition.”

The ambition is clearly massive — a 40% reduction in emissions from vessels that account for 85% of these emissions is nо small potatoes. The means to realise this ambition: set up a, well, carbon market. Vessels emitting over a certain limit will be forced to buy permits from this market and the money they pay for these permits will be used to reward vessels that use a zero-emission method of propulsion — and to compensate small island states for their climate suffering although the nature of that suffering has not been specified, interestingly. To quote a great mind, how hard can it be?

If the IMO had an ounce of sense, it would have checked on the EU’s progress with the transition before it started setting targets for emission reductions and building a carbon credit market. If the IMO had an ounce of sense, it would have sat down to consider the unforeseen effects of both emission reduction targets and carbon credit markets before it bet on either or both. But, of course, it didn’t. In Transitionland, it’s jump first, look where you’re jumping second. Which is kind of bad news for the world because what the EU did to its economy is probably going to happen to the shipping industry and spread from there. Probably.

The new rules enter into effect from 2027, meaning there’s some hope they will be tweaked in recognition of common sense that says making certain companies pay for their emissions and then giving the money to companies that presumably do not generate emissions is not the wisest way to scrub CO2 from shipping. For a number of reasons.

Reason number one, which, by the way the IMO writes as .1 for some no doubt solid reason. Or it could be general illiteracy. Anyway, reason #1 why the scheme is stupid is that the shipper getting penalised for emitting CO2 will pass their costs on to everyone else, just like European industrial energy users did with their additional carbon permit costs. Result: same emissions, higher costs of shipping goods from A to B.

Reason number two, or .2, per the IMO style guide, is that many companies will try to switch from payers to receivers, meaning they will do exactly what the IMO wants them to do: use less emissiony fuels. At a not inconsiderable cost. But, once again, that’s what many industrials did in Europe — and the money for rewarding the good boys and girls shrank. Which is exactly what will happen to the IMO’s Net Zero Fund and poor small island states will never get their fair compensation for the climate suffering of unspecified nature.

Not only this, but a whole new group of gravy train riders, who are supposed to engage in “training, technology transfer and capacity building to support the IMO GHG Strategy” as well as “Support innovation, research, infrastructure and just transition initiatives in developing countries” will never get on the train if the supply of carbon permits shrinks. Which it will, judging by Europe’s track record.

Some have celebrated the new scheme, albeit a bit prematurely. There’s this one climate outlet from University College London, which wrote that the new emission standards of the IMO will “close the LNG business case”, although no argumentation is given for this prediction. The same outlet also admitted that the IMO was unlikely to meet its own targets. In fact, the UCL’s Energy Institute expects the new scheme to lead to an emission reduction of just 10% instead of 40%.

One reason for this is the reliance on improved fuel efficiency in new ships. Now, I may be wrong, but I don’t think shippers change their fleet once every year or so, meaning the contribution of these new ships will take a while to manifest. Another reason is Donald The Transition Destroyer Trump.

“The U.S. rejects any and all efforts to impose economic measures against its ships based on GHG emissions or fuel choice,” a diplomatic demarche to U.S. embassies cited by Reuters stated. “For these reasons the U.S. is not engaging in negotiations at the IMO 3rd Marine Environment Protection Committee from 7-11 April and urges your government to reconsider its support for the GHG emissions measures under consideration,” the document also said.

Further, because it’s really good, “Should such a blatantly unfair measure go forward, our government will consider reciprocal measures so as to offset any fees charged to U.S. ships and compensate the American people for any other economic harm from any adopted GHG emissions measures.”

Now, how long do you think before other countries with sizable shipping industries follow the U.S. example murmuring that it’s pointless to sign up for all that emission reduction if the U.S. is not doing it? How about Greece? The country has one of the hugest shipping industries in the world, accounting for 20% of the global merchant shipping fleet and 60% of Europe’s shipping business. And that huge shipping industry is not a fan of the IMO’s new strategy.

Before the IMO voted its new ambitions and targets, six of the largest Greek shipping companies expressed “grave concern” about the direction that the IMO was moving in, warning that, should the IMO continue in this direction, shipping costs will soar — twofold by 2030 and fourfold by 2040.

In their own words, “We believe the recent decision of the US to withdraw from MEPC [Marine Environment Protection Committee] 83 highlights the challenges of promoting unknown and untested alternatives, while raising enormous funds to the tune of $100bn or more annually, as a consequence of overly aggressive and unrealistic GHG [greenhouse gas] reduction proposals.”

That’s not bad for a first dose of much needed antipsychotic medication for the IMO. Chances are the doctors on the ward will be prescribing a heavy medication regimen.

