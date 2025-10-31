New Report: 5 Foreign Charities Funneled Billions Into Extreme U.S. Climate Activism

The groups back a radical green agenda, fund climate protests, and advance far-left policies.

by Americans for Public Trust

October 31, 2025, 2:44 PM

Today, Americans for Public Trust released a new report exposing how a group of foreign “charities” has spent almost $2 billion bankrolling U.S. policy fights and advancing an extreme climate agenda. [emphasis, links added]

“It is extremely alarming that five foreign charities have quietly poured almost two billion dollars into advocating for the most extreme liberal policies and protests in the United States.

“Since current laws regulating foreign giving to U.S.-based nonprofit organizations are hindered by a lack of oversight and exploitable exemptions and loopholes, foreign actors have been able to advance their radical and dangerous interests virtually unchecked.

“Congress needs to address these serious shortfalls in our laws to protect American interests and keep foreign influence out of our politics.”— Caitlin Sutherland, Executive Director, Americans for Public Trust

Fast Facts:

Five foreign charities have quietly funneled almost $2 billion into U.S. policy fights, litigation, research, protests, lobbying, and the nonprofit sector to advance their extreme, foreign, activist climate agenda.

The groups support a radical green agenda, including the managed decline of oil and gas, climate protests, opposing the Keystone XL Pipeline, and more.

1. Quadrature Climate Foundation (QCF): QCF, out of the United Kingdom, has given $530 million in foreign money to 41 U.S.-based groups from 2020 to the present, including ClimateWorks Foundation, Growald Climate Fund, the Grantham Foundation, Arabella’s Windward Fund, and the Sunrise Project.

2. KR Foundation: The KR Foundation, a Danish charity, has given over $36 million in foreign cash to 53 U.S.-based groups from 2015 to 2024, including the Conservation Law Foundation (CLF), Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL), Stop the Money Pipeline, Fossil Free Media, the Associated Press, and Oil Change International (OCI).

3. Oak Foundation: OF, based in Switzerland, has given over $750 million in foreign money to 152 U.S.-based groups from 2014 to 2024, including the Environmental Law Institute (ELI), Community Change – the fiscal sponsor for Free DC -, Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors (RPA), Arabella’s New Venture Fund, Natural Resources Defense Council(NRDC), and the Tides Center.

4. Laudes Foundation: Since 2020, the Laudes Foundation, another Swiss-based charity, has poured almost $20 million into 17 U.S.-based groups, including the Pulitzer Center for Crisis, Ceres, Community Initiatives, and the World Resources Institute (WRI).

5. Children’s Investment Fund Foundation: CIFF, based in the United Kingdom, has given over $553 million in foreign money to 39 U.S.-based groups from 2014 to 2023, including the Energy Foundation China (EFC), the Institute for Governance & Sustainable Development (IGSD), Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), and the Sunrise Project.

APT recently exposed two other foreign nationals who have become influential donors on the American left: Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss and British activist hedge fund manager Christopher Hohn.

As a result, Hohn announced he would be ceasing all funding of U.S.-based organizations.

Click HERE to read the full report.

