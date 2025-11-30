Methane panic cooked to perfection!

CHRIS MORRISON

Sensational new scientific findings have blown holes in the climate hoax opinion that humans need to give up eating meat to save the planet. The effect of methane (CH 4 ), a minor ‘greenhouse’ gas, have been grossly exaggerated to suggest that animal farming poses a significant threat to the global climate. But the invented threat relies on multiplying by around ten the length of time that CH 4 stays in the atmosphere – an invention under Global Warming Potential 100 know as GWP100 that is in widespread use in activist circles, including the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. At current emission levels, five Italian scientists predict 54% less warming than under GWP100, while small decreasing emissions, possible with some changes in animal diets, produce only tiny amounts of claimed warming.

Load the vital protein-stuffed steaks on the barbie and celebrate the removal of another key plank in the climate hoax backing the ultimate luxury fantasy of Net Zero. You can go grubbing around the tropics for ‘superfood’ berries and grains, but meat is the core component of the evolved human diet. So much so that one fears the natural Darwinian process will in future start to reduce the numbers of weedy and increasingly feeble-minded individuals trying to get by on only ‘vegan’ sustenance.

Despite its obvious flaw, meat haters have persisted in using GWP100 to throw fuel on the climate crisis fire. But the fakery is exposed by the Italian scientists’ work, which accounts for methane’s short time in the atmosphere and shows large reductions in claimed warming at current levels, and even some cooling with relatively modest reductions.

Nevertheless, the Italian scientists break from the ‘consensus’ pack only up to a point, since they term all the greenhouses gases as climate ‘pollutants’ rather than trace atmospheric gases essential for all life on Earth. A rising methane emission pathway is presented showing little change from the proposed warming under GWP100, but the scenario depends on agricultural emissions rising an improbable three times faster than recent growth would suggest. Methane emissions may rise in future, but, if the need is felt, they can be controlled by a number of natural means. The cow produces protein rich natural food for humans by eating inedible grasses and vegetation that leads to enteric fermentation in its stomach. Reductions in the resulting gases between 10–30% have been achieved by non-chemical means such as rotating diet optimisation, selective breeding with animals with lower emissions and changes in husbandry techniques.

In essence, the new science paper shows that GWP100 gets it hopelessly wrong when it is used to promote the climate crisis hoax. Anti-meat eating has long been a fad of extreme environmentalism but, under cover of the command-and-control Net Zero project, it has been introduced into the mainstream. The new science findings suggest that wiping out methane emissions from livestock farming is unnecessary. If CH4 is your thing and you fear the addition of tiny amounts of cow burps and farts into the atmosphere, you need do little more than keep meat consumption at its current level. However, that might not be that relevant anyway since most methane emissions arise from a variety of sources and are subject to large natural variations.

In fact, there is considerable scientific observations and evidence that suggest the entire alarm over atmospheric trace gases is a giant con. Trace gases such as carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide only warm within narrow bands of the infrared spectrum. In addition, their effects are often mitigated by overlapping water vapour, a much more powerful greenhouse gas that is plentiful across the atmosphere. Observations and measurements suggest that the trace gases ‘saturate’ and produce only logarithmic diminishing warming returns. This simple, and many argue highly plausible, hypothesis has the immense advantage of explaining the climate past going back 600 million years. Over time, trace gases were often at much higher levels, producing comfortable conditions for abundant plant and animal life to thrive. Two well-known exponents of ‘saturation’ are Emeritus Professors William Happer and Richard Lindzen. They are of the opinion that methane and nitrous oxide “are too small to have any significant effect on the environment”. Any warming effect is said to be negligible compared to natural variability.

Politicised Net Zero scares also surround nitrous oxide emissions, which are a by-product of applying artificial fertiliser to crops. No green activist, at least to your correspondent’s knowledge, has been able to reply to the suggestion that removing hydrocarbon-produced fertiliser will cut world crop supply by half, causing global starvation and the likely death in time of billions of people. What better way to keep a con job in play than to declare your position settled and refuse to talk about it to so-called deniers?

Much of the proffered data used to back up the absurdities of Net Zero is little more than fiddled guesses designed to promote a hard-Left agenda. Always there is the suspicion that many of the scares such as those around meat eating and fertiliser use arise from a political mindset that feels there are already too many people on the planet. Millions sacrificed to save the planet for a better and centrally controlled future is ‘Great Leap Forward’ thinking that has backed numerous failed socialist experiments in the past.

Chris Morrison is the Daily Sceptic’s Environment Editor. Follow him on X.