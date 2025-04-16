New Study Finds Human CO2 Impact Too Weak To Play ‘Dominant Role’

Geology professor says natural variability still shapes Earth’s climate.

by Kenneth Richard

Apr 15, 2025

in Bipolar, Geology, News and Opinion, Scienc

e

Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

In a new study, geology professor Dr. Wojciech Stankowski has summarized some of the reasons why the prevailing narrative that humans can drive climate change by burning more or less fossil fuels cannot be supported by the evidence. [emphasis, links added]

Past natural climate changes such as Greenland’s “temperature increases of up to 10°C within just 50 years” 14,700 and 11,700 years ago confirm that the modern climate change rate (just 0.05°C per decade since 1860) falls well within the range of natural variability.

Further, a CO2 concentration change from 0.03% to 0.04% (300 ppm to 400 ppm) is not significant enough to impact temperature change in the global ocean, which covers 71% of the Earth’s surface.

“If carbon dioxide were the main driver of temperature fluctuations, its concentration variations would have to be enormous.” “Currently, CO2 levels are around ~400 ppm. If this entire difference [the ~100 ppm CO2 increase since the early 20th century] is attributed to human activity, anthropogenic pressure accounts for no more than 15-18%.”

Natural factors such as tectonics, changes in galactic phenomena, and the Sun’s magnetic fluctuations continue to modulate climate changes.

Human activity can only play a non-dominant modifying role at most.

“The overall trends in climate change rhythms will continue to be determined by the complex nature of galactic phenomena, the energy-magnetic fluctuations of the Sun, and their interactions with Earth’s magnetic field.” “The ever-increasing intensity of anthropo-pressure does not hold a dominant role in climate change.”

Read more at No Tricks Zone

BOTTOMLINE: “The overall trends in climate change rhythms will continue to be determined by the complex nature of galactic phenomena, the energy-magnetic fluctuations of the Sun, and their interactions with Earth’s magnetic field.”