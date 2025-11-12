New York’s bad energy policies are out of control — time for Trump to take over

BY PAUL H. TICE, OPINION CONTRIBUTOR - 11/10/25 10:00 AM ET



Carlos Osorio; J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

President Trump; New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D)

If President Trump really wants to change New York’s climate-crazed energy policies, he will need to do more than just huff and puff about an offshore wind farm.

Back in April, the federal government ordered a work-stop on the $5 billion Empire Wind project currently under construction off the coast of Long Island, only to reverse its decision with little explanation barely a month later. Ever since, talk has swirled about a backroom political deal between Gov. Kathy Hochul and the White House clearing the way for new natural gas pipelines to traverse the Empire State, in return for the Empire Wind restart.

Feeding the speculation, two long-abandoned interstate transmission projects were suddenly revived in recent months: the 23.5-mile underwater Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) Pipeline across New York harbor and the upstate 125-mile Constitution Pipeline through the Catskills region. Both pipelines re-filed for New York state permits, with NESE completing a public comment period in record time.

Publicly, Hochul has only stated that “New York will work with the [Trump] administration and private entities on new energy projects that meet the legal requirements under New York law.” Since New York state law effectively bans all new fossil fuel infrastructure projects, parsing her words would seem to indicate that she is just going through the regulatory motions.

Next to California, New York is one of the most anti-fossil fuel states in the union. For the past decade, climate ideology has held sway in Democrat-controlled Albany.

Under the previous administration, the state outlawed oil and gas drilling through its 2014 fracking ban, shut down all its remaining coal-fired power plants and rejected every natural gas pipeline proposed (including the two now seemingly back from the dead). In 2019, the state passed the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, mandating 100 percent electric vehicle sales by 2035, an emissions-free state electricity grid by 2040 and a net-zero New York economy by 2050.

Since taking office, Hochul has doubled down on such bad energy policy. In 2023, she signed into law the All-Electric Building Act, which bans natural gas hook-ups for new building construction starting in 2026. Since electric heat is more expensive than natural gas and New York already has some of the highest residential power prices in the country, 50 percent above the national average, this will mean more money needlessly flowing out of the pockets of New Yorkers.

She then upped the ante in late 2024 by expanding on the state’s fracking ban while also signing into law the Climate Change Superfund Act, which imposes a punitive $3 billion per year tax on oil and gas companies beginning in 2026. Notably, the ill-gotten gains from this new climate tax will be administered by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), which is the same regulatory agency that would need to approve any new pipeline in the state.

New York’s DEC had previously denied water permits (on multiple occasions) for both the NESE and Constitution pipelines. Nonetheless, quid pro quo hopes have been running high since the spring that both infrastructure projects would be approved despite Albany’s legislative and regulatory assault on fossil fuels for the last several years.

Late last week in a series of moves best described as an artful political dodge, the New York DEC announced the surprise greenlighting of NESE despite its three prior permit rejections between 2018 and 2020 and no substantive change to the project’s scope in the intervening years. Notably, the regulator repeatedly highlighted in its approval letter how NESE was “inconsistent with the attainment of the statewide [greenhouse gas] emission limits” established under New York law, which provides ammunition for environmental and other opposition groups looking to challenge the DEC ruling in court. Concomitantly, the agency also remanded the Constitution Pipeline’s water permit application back to its corporate sponsor and federal regulators, putting an end to any fast-tracking process for this larger and more-critical gas project.

Despite this partial (and perhaps temporary) pipeline victory, Hochul has not had a Damascus moment or abandoned her net-zero crusade, so Trump should stop trying to bargain for one-off energy projects and start playing hardball. Even if NESE were to ultimately be completed, it would not change the trajectory of New York’s energy policy (with its state-sponsored natural gas demand destruction) and its extra-territorial reach.

Fossil fuels drive the American economy, so it is axiomatic that state policies that discriminate against the traditional energy industry necessarily interfere with interstate commerce and affect the national economy. New York state pipeline blockades deprive the New England region of natural gas from the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. New York’s state-wide electricity grid, because it is interconnected, places a burden on neighboring transmission organizations to make up for its self-inflicted power shortages. New York’s ban on gasoline-powered cars forces out-of-state automobile manufacturers to sell vehicles that consumers aren’t demanding.

While New York is an extreme example, many other blue states have instituted similar anti-fossil fuel policies that run counter to the climate deregulation now taking place at the federal level. To avoid a balkanized national energy system, the Trump administration should leverage the court system to once and for all establish federal preemption in the intertwined domains of environmental and energy policy, no different than with immigration or monetary policy.

Recent Supreme Court decisions have reasserted congressional authority over matters of major economic and political importance, including energy policy, while also clawing back regulatory power in these areas from executive agencies. The next logical step would be to rein in the states. New York’s comprehensive anti-fossil fuel policies offer an ideal test case for Supreme Court review and imprimatur.

Kathy Hochul and the Democrats running New York with impunity will not give up on their climate agenda willingly. It’s time for the Trump administration to start suing to finally establish federal supremacy for American energy policy.

Paul Tice is a senior fellow at the National Center for Energy Analytics and author of “The Race to Zero: How ESG Investing Will Crater the Global Financial System.”