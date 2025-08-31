News flash for the WSJ’s Greg Ip (“Get Ready for the End of Fed Independence,” 8/26/25): The Federal Reserve has not been an independent body since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.

For most of the past two decades, the Fed has abetted recklessly loose fiscal policy by keeping interest rates artificially low for too long, especially during the “this is as good as it gets” Obama years. Whenever the equity and bond markets have started to wobble post-crisis, the central bank has always stepped in to manage asset prices back up, often conjuring up newly created powers to do so.

The Fed only started to raise rates during the Biden administration when inflation reached high single digits in early 2022 and finally forced the institution’s hand. Then, the Fed pivoted as soon as it could to prematurely cut rates going into the November 2024 elections. So much for apolitical.

Democratic administrations have been cycling their political appointees through the Federal Reserve for years now (see Yellen, Janet), but when a Republican White House proposes to do the same, the U.S. is suddenly taking on the trappings of an emerging markets country. Such self-serving handwringing also ignores the fact that the Fed and the rest of the G20 central banks have all been infected by progressive climate finance ideology over the past decade.

The best option for President Trump would be to pick as his next Fed Chair someone with the institutional knowledge and organizational management skills to handle the job, which will include overseeing a major construction project (see picture below) and cleaning up the flawed labor market and inflation data used for the institution’s decision making.

Most of the Wall Street names that have been floated in recent weeks for the top Fed job would not fit the bill, even though all would likely be durably dovish and market supportive (to a fault) in their policy views. However, there is a big difference between making a living as a Fed Jockey and actually serving as the Fed Chair.

Lastly, while U.S. monetary policy clearly looks set to ease, dramatically dropping interest rates back to the level of the 2010s just to fix the broken housing market would only compound and perpetuate the structural economic problems caused by the bad Fed policy of the past.

