Newsom’s big pivot on Big Oil

By ALEX NIEVES

08/04/2025 09:00 PM EDT

With help from Camille von Kaenel and Noah Baustin

But then two of the state’s nine refineries announced closure plans, leaving the governor and Democratic lawmakers scrambling to boost in-state oil supply and find potential buyers to keep the facilities pumping out gasoline and avert shortages that some experts estimate could drive gas prices up by as much as $1.21 per gallon by next August — just as midterm elections will be heating up.

The pivot is emblematic of a national Democratic party course correction on cost-of-living issues in the wake of the presidential election — and provides a real-time demonstration of the political risks of pursuing an aggressive transition away from fossil fuels.

“The reality is, if those refineries close and we have increased gas prices, it’s going to be a problem for everybody,” said Andrew Acosta, a veteran California Democratic campaign consultant. “Not just Gavin Newsom, but every Democrat running for office.”

The shift has left groups that thought they had Newsom on the anti-Big Oil train with whiplash. Newsom announced a fracking ban in 2021, spearheaded a lawsuit to hold major oil companies liable for climate change damages and pushed legislation to consider a cap on oil industry profits — all while castigating the industry as a corrupt force fleecing Californians.

“They have been raking in unprecedented profits because they can,” Newsom said in October while signing a bill requiring refiners to store more gas to prevent shortages, a concept the industry warned would backfire. “They’ve been screwing you for years and years and years.”

Fast forward to June, when Newsom’s administration unveiled a suite of proposals to keep refineries solvent, including streamlined permitting for more in-state drilling in Kern County. Newsom’s office has since circulated a draft bill mirroring those recommendations.

“Refineries all across the globe are struggling,” Newsom said after the proposals were released. “We’ve got some challenges, and so just require some new considerations.”

And even some environmentalists are having second thoughts after Phillips 66 announced in October that it would close its Southern California refinery by the end of 2025, followed in April when Valero announced the planned closure of its Northern California facility in 2026.

“I think Democrats sort of failed to read the room, perhaps in a way that, unfortunately, Trump did,” said Katelyn Roedner Sutter, California director for the Environmental Defense Fund. “If we’re not acknowledging people’s day-to-day reality and the challenges they face, it’s really hard for them to care about the existential threat that is climate change.”

Newsom spokespeople pointed to the governor’s comments during a press conference last week where he called the approach “completely consistent” with the state’s climate agenda, which has “always been about finding a just transition.”

While recent polling shows California voters still want their leaders to fight climate change, the state faces a unique set of circumstances that make the transition particularly complicated. California has long operated as a fuel island, meaning it doesn’t have the infrastructure necessary to pipe in refined gasoline from its neighbor and quickly respond to gas shortages when refineries go offline. That leads to price spikes like in 2022 and 2023, when average prices soared past $5 per gallon.

Colin Murphy, deputy director of the University of California, Davis’ Policy Institute for Energy, Environment and the Economy, said that isolation has given the handful of oil companies that operate refineries in the state outsize power to control the market, and that California lawmakers underestimated the industry’s willingness to wield that power.

The oil industry intends to continue pressing its advantage.

Andy Walz, Chevron’s president of downstream, midstream and chemicals, said California officials have made the state “uninvestable” for companies like his and is pushing to unwind key pieces of the state’s climate agenda, like its cap-and-trade program and rules aimed at reducing emissions from oil tankers and other ships that dock in the state’s ports.

“I don’t think they believed the industry was in trouble,” Walz said of California officials. “I think they misread what was really going on, and it took some real action by some competitors to get them woken up.”

Newsom’s draft bill does include olive branches to environmental justice groups that have been left feeling burned — including a well stimulation ban and a requirement for drillers to plug two wells for every new well they make — but that hasn’t dampened their frustration. EJ advocates are preparing to go to the mat in what’s setting up to be an end-of-session brawl.

“It seems like a lot of our elected officials are driven above all by a fear that they’ll be blamed for high gas prices,” said Bill Magavern, policy director at Coalition for Clean Air. — AN

