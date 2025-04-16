Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more

THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

APR 15

Someone who calls themself DataRepublican (small r) has been putting out some great stuff on the subject of NGOs, which amount to the dirty stinking scourge of our times.

Here is some of what DataRepublican (small r) has had to say on the subject:

Over the last few months, we've come to a realization that should have landed much harder: NGOs weren't just adjacent to government, they were the parallel government. We were shocked. I was too. But looking back, it's exactly what you'd expect. NGOs operate outside the chain of command. They answer to no electorate, no oversight, no public mandate. They can push any agenda they choose without accountability. So the real question isn't how this happened, or even why. The real question is: why were we surprised? The moment Biden took office, the plan was already in motion. NGOs had the infrastructure, the logistics, the funding pipelines; everything ready to go. They didn't need permission. They just needed power. And when they got it, they had it all set up from day 1: overnight, we were flooded with illegal immigrants under the cover of a coordinated strategy that had been waiting in the wings. I've been acting like this was some secret operation pulled off behind our backs. But it wasn't. I wasn't deceived; I just failed to see what was right in front of me. Because if you wanted to carry out a bloodless coup, this is exactly how you'd do it. The setup is this: Marxist billionaires fund NGOs. NGOs develop game plans on how to execute an agenda on day. NGOs also build credibility through smaller government contracts. As soon as the right administration funds them, they execute on their Big Bad plan.

DataRepublican (small r) also appears to be the producer of an absolutely wonderful research tool called DataRepublican.com. I did a test myself on an entity called Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors RPA), which is one of numerous Rockefeller family NGOs.

RPA is described by Grok as follows:

Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors (RPA) has played a significant role in combating fossil fuel use and promoting climate action, leveraging its position as a major philanthropic service organization to influence systemic change. RPA, founded in 2002, facilitates grantmaking and advises donors, and over the years, it has increasingly focused on climate philanthropy as a key strategy to address the global climate crisis. Here’s a detailed breakdown of their role in fighting fossil fuels: RPA serves as a fiscal sponsor for several projects explicitly aimed at reducing reliance on fossil fuels and transitioning to cleaner energy systems. For instance, RPA hosts Climate Nexus, a project that works to ensure media, policymakers, and the public are informed about climate science and the benefits of clean energy. Climate Nexus builds networks of influential messengers to create a compelling narrative around climate change, emphasizing the need to move away from fossil fuels. This initiative has been instrumental in shaping public discourse by providing timely, science-based communication to counter fossil fuel industry narratives. Another RPA project, the Just Transition Fund, supports communities in the U.S. transitioning away from coal-dependent economies. The fund provides grants and technical assistance to local organizations, helping them develop alternative economic and workforce plans that prioritize renewable energy and sustainable development. This directly undermines the fossil fuel industry by empowering communities to shift away from coal, one of the most carbon-intensive fuels. RPA has been a vocal advocate for systemic changes to address the climate crisis, which includes pushing for a rapid transition away from fossil fuels. In a 2021 report, RPA Vice President Heather Grady highlighted the urgency of the climate crisis, noting that philanthropy must support a just transition that ensures alternative livelihoods for workers in fossil fuel-dependent regions. She emphasized the need for public policies to drive deep decarbonization and for philanthropy to fund organizations that pressure governments and corporations to phase out fossil fuels. RPA also supports coalitions like the Global Commons Alliance, a partnership of over 50 organizations focused on achieving science-based targets for Earth’s life-support systems. This includes promoting renewable energy adoption and nature-based solutions, such as regenerative agriculture, which reduce reliance on fossil fuel-intensive practices. A key part of RPA’s strategy involves targeting the financial systems that prop up the fossil fuel industry. Valerie Rockefeller, chair of RPA’s Board of Directors, co-chairs BankFWD, a network launched in 2020 to pressure banks into phasing out fossil fuel financing and redirecting funds toward clean energy. BankFWD, inspired by climate activist Bill McKibben’s critique of banks’ role in funding fossil fuels, argues that cutting off finance to fossil fuel companies is one of the fastest ways to change the global emissions trajectory. The initiative highlights the business case for divestment, noting that fossil fuels have been poor investments for a decade due to regulatory risks and stranded assets. BankFWD’s efforts are part of a broader movement to hold financial institutions accountable. For example, it points out that major banks like JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo have poured $2.7 trillion into fossil fuels since the 2015 Paris Agreement, despite global commitments to reduce emissions. By mobilizing philanthropists and investors, RPA through BankFWD seeks to shift capital away from fossil fuels and toward zero-carbon solutions. RPA has been a strong proponent of increasing climate philanthropy and encouraging other funders to divest from fossil fuels. In a 2021 topic brief, RPA noted that while climate funding is growing, it still accounted for only 2% of global philanthropy in 2020—a figure they argue is insufficient given the scale of the crisis. They advocate for philanthropists to divest their endowments from fossil fuels and redirect those funds into climate solutions, such as renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure. RPA’s own actions align with this stance. While RPA itself is not an endowed foundation like the Rockefeller Foundation, it advises and partners with organizations that have divested. For example, the Rockefeller Foundation, a related entity, committed in 2020 to divest its $5 billion endowment from fossil fuels, a move RPA supported as part of the broader Rockefeller family’s push against fossil fuels. RPA emphasizes climate justice, recognizing that communities least responsible for greenhouse gas emissions are often the most harmed by climate change. Through projects like the Just Transition Fund, RPA ensures that the shift away from fossil fuels doesn’t leave workers or vulnerable communities behind. They advocate for investments in renewable resources for these communities and amplify the voices of marginalized groups, such as Black, Indigenous, and Latinx populations, in climate philanthropy [Web ID: 21]. Additionally, RPA has supported grassroots efforts indirectly through its advisory role. For instance, the Rockefeller Family Fund, which works closely with RPA, launched the Equation Campaign in 2020 with a $30 million pledge to fight fossil fuels. This campaign, fiscally sponsored by RPA, funds anti-fossil fuel activism, including legal support for activists and strategic litigation against oil and gas companies. It has backed efforts to stop pipelines like Keystone XL and Dakota Access, directly challenging fossil fuel expansion.

Now, with that background, consider this one NGO has worked itself into a relationship where our Federal government — you and me — is funding this crap. Data Republican tells us this:

Yes, the Biden Administration gave this despicable organization over $37 million of money borrowed from our great-granschildren’s great-grandchildren to finance this nonsense and spread the Rockefeller family’s fossil fuel hate and special interests across the globe. This is NGO corruption on a major scale and while focusing sunshine on it, as I’m doing now, is critical, what we really need is for Congress to do something about. Rip away their tax-exemption and tax the bastards. Do it now!

