NJ the Poster Child for How Governors Cause High Electric Prices

September 29, 2025

As we’ve explained multiple times, the policies of governors like Josh Shapiro (Pennsylvania), Maura Healey (Massachusetts), and Ned Lamont (Connecticut) are the DIRECT cause of higher electricity prices. And now that prices are soaring, those governors are running away from their culpability as fast as they can, attempting to shift blame (see PA Gov. Shapiro Blames PJM Grid Operator for High Prices He Caused). The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a despicable carbon tax, is one of the root causes. Similarly, energy plans are being forced on the states by these governors, plans that aim to reduce and eliminate fossil energy in favor of so-called renewables (unreliable sources like wind and solar). Healy, in particular, has blocked the construction of new gas pipelines in her state for years, first as Attorney General and now as Governor. One of the best examples of a governor’s energy policies coming home to roost is New Jersey.

NJ has been under the iron fist of Democrat Phil Murphy for the last eight years. He withheld permits to block a 115-mile pipeline that aimed to move cheap natural gas fracked in Pennsylvania to his state. As a result, NJ’s natural gas plants this year have paid 35% more for fuel than the nationwide average. Murphy further deterred investment in new gas plants with an executive order requiring that 100% of state power come from “clean energy” by 2035. These policies have very real consequences. The result has been NJ’s natural gas rates spiked 22% this summer as tight power supplies pushed up wholesale prices.

NJ is now in a race to replace the term-limited Murphy. The Democrat wants more renewable energy and government intervention as a solution. The Republican wants anything and everything, including more gas-fired power, with fewer regulations. Guess which one is the right solution?

The editorial board of the Wall Street Journal published a superb article (op-ed) that outlines just how a state’s energy and regulatory policies affect energy prices, and how Murphy’s dismal failures with energy are a political millstone around the neck of the Democrat candidate who wants more of the same.

Electricity prices have jumped 6% nationwide over the last year, about twice as much as overall inflation. They’re now becoming a political flashpoint, as the tightening race for New Jersey Governor illustrates. Democrats downplayed surging electricity prices during the Biden Presidency. Residential electric rates increased 32% over the last five years nationwide, and even more in states like New Jersey (53%) and California (63%). Now Democrats are blaming the GOP’s new tax bill, which rolls back future subsidies for solar and wind. This doesn’t wash. Projects can still qualify for tax credits as long as they begin operating before the end of 2027 or start construction by next July 4. That means a wind project in the pipeline can continue to claim tax credits for 10 more years once it begins operating. The real problem is hostility to fossil fuels. New Jersey’s rates spiked 22% this summer as tight power supplies pushed up wholesale prices. Federal emissions regulations, the state’s renewable energy mandate and rich green-energy subsidies have made baseload nuclear and coal plants uneconomic. Five large coal plants and one nuclear reactor in the state have shut down since 2017. PJM Interconnection runs the regional grid and uses capacity auctions to ensure plants can provide power on demand. Payments by utilities in those auctions, which ultimately are paid by electricity consumers, jumped to $16.1 billion this year from $2.2 billion in 2023. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy last month ordered an investigation into PJM, which he alleges is manipulating markets. As always, Democrats blame business, rather than change their bad policies. First, the Democratic Governor withheld permits to block a 115-mile pipeline that aimed to move cheap natural gas fracked in Pennsylvania to his state. As a result, New Jersey’s natural gas plants this year have paid 35% more for fuel than the nationwide average. The constrained gas supply has limited the construction of new power plants. Because most New Jerseyites rely on gas to heat their homes, frigid weather can cause fuel shortages and drive up prices for power plants. Fuel prices paid by New Jersey’s gas plants spiked 10-fold this past January. Mr. Murphy further deterred investment in new gas plants with an executive order requiring that 100% of state power come from “clean energy” by 2035. To achieve his goal, he championed costly offshore wind projects. But developers have cancelled or frozen several of those projects in the past two years because of skyrocketing costs. The Governor also joined a regional cap-and-trade program requiring fossil-fuel plants to pay for their CO2 emissions. The result of all this: Higher electricity prices, which are hurting Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill, who’s running to succeed Mr. Murphy. An Emerson College poll last week shows her tied with Republican Jack Ciattarelli. In one TV ad, Ms. Sherrill, a Navy veteran, pilots a helicopter and says: “I’m declaring a state of emergency on utility costs using emergency powers to end these rate hikes and drive down your bills.” How so? She says she’ll sue PJM and President Trump “to accelerate the development of cheaper and cleaner energy sources.” But lawsuits won’t change market realities or create a more reliable electricity supply. Ms. Sherrill promises to streamline permitting for solar and battery projects, but these won’t provide enough power in a state like New Jersey without abundant sunshine year-round. Her plan doesn’t include easing government obstacles to gas power plants or pipelines. By contrast, Mr. Ciattarelli is promising an “all of the above” energy approach and to withdraw from the cap-and-trade program. Fueling his rise in the polls is voter frustration with the results of Mr. Murphy’s policies and eight years of Democratic control in Trenton. Mr. Murphy’s job approval rating is 35%, which is lower than Mr. Trump’s in the state. Some Democrats like Ms. Sherrill are feinting toward what they call an “abundance” agenda that calls for reducing the cost of living by increasing the supply of energy, housing and more. Abundance is a nice word. But the actual Democratic policy in New Jersey, and nationwide, is deliberate energy scarcity—and the higher prices that go with it.*

