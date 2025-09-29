The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dick Storm's avatar
Dick Storm
8h

Stephen my friend. Thank you for this, it is very timely because I am meeting with a group Thursday to discuss South Carolina's foolish path to Net Zero Carbon. I will use this as a reference. I sure appreciate your good work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture