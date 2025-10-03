The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
5h

I don't know but I'm wondering out loud ...... couldn't ai handle all that that high number of employees did/do? It appears to be the way those running things are taking us. Not to mention the amount of times their "forecasts" are way off, just plain missing or wrong.

I'm thinking that in every aspect, we've had alot of employees that were unnecessary.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture