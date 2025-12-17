The Word Merchant

Neural Foundry
7h

Excellent breakdown of the petrodollar paradox. Norway's pragmatism is basically a masterclass in energy realpolitik while the EU chases symbolic goals at the expnse of grid stability. The part about Nordic households paying for European renewable failures through interconnected pricing is something I hadn't connected before. Sovereign energy policy beats ideological mandates every single time when winter hits.

Mike Mellor
5h

There are two reasons for the popularity of EVs in Norway. One, electricity is cheap. Two, in the absence of hefty taxes, EVs don't cost much more than ICEs. I'm not holding my breath waiting for other countries to copy the formula.

