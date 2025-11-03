Norway: Europe’s EV Utopia Where Beijing Holds the Kill Switch

DAVID BLACKMON

NOV 03, 2025

∙ PAID

Folks, if there’s one thing I’ve learned in four decades covering the energy beat, it’s that the green energy circus loves to peddle fairy tales. Electric vehicles? They’re the future! Clean, green, and oh-so-progressive. Except when they’re not—when they’re rolling Trojan horses built in the People’s Republic, wired to go dark on a whim from some apparatchik in Shenzhen.

Share

That’s the sorry saga unfolding in Norway, Europe’s poster child (sorry, Greta) for EV mania, where a routine security check just exposed how deep the rot runs in our so-called sustainable transport revolution.

That happened when officials at Ruter - Oslo’s public transit agency - in a fit of belated common sense, decide to poke around under the hood of their shiny new electric bus fleet. What do they find? A fleet of 300 Yutong buses—straight from China, the world’s EV sweatshop—packed with backdoor remote controls that let the manufacturer flip the off switch anytime they fancy.

We’re talking software hooks in the diagnostics module, battery management, and power systems that could grind the whole shooting match to a halt. Tested in a Faraday cage to block sneaky signals, the buses lit up like a Christmas tree for remote meddling. No such shenanigans in the Dutch VDL models, mind you—because apparently, not all “green” imports come with Beijing’s spyware appetizer.

Ruter’s verdict? “In theory, the buses could therefore be stopped or rendered unusable by the manufacturer.”

Oh. You don’t say.

How charming! And while they swear it’s “safe to take the bus home” since full control isn’t possible—yet—they’ve yanked the SIM cards from those onboard modems anyway, leaving 850 Norwegian buses offline from the web, presumably under the theory of better safe than stranded in a snowbank. But here’s the kicker: this isn’t some isolated glitch.

Chinese tech is chock-full with these “convenience” features—cheaper than sending repair crews, sure, but a national security wet dream for the CCP. Smart cars, port cranes, even those ubiquitous solar inverters hooking up wind farms and panels to the grid? All ripe for remote sabotage, as U.S. experts sniffed out rogue comms devices that could trigger blackouts faster than a Biden vacation.

Ståle Ulriksen, a Norwegian naval security guru, nailed it: “I cannot comprehend and understand that politicians refuse to listen to the security authorities’ repeated, annual warning.” I feel your pain right here in the good ol’ U.S. of A., Ståle.

Norway’s been all-in on EVs since forever—88% of new car sales last year—chasing that carbon-neutral unicorn while ignoring the supply chain elephant in the room. China dominates 80% of global battery production, funnels rare earths through Uyghur labor camps, and now we learn their buses come with a Beijing veto. It’s the ultimate irony: the country lecturing the world on climate piety has handed its public transit keys to a rival superpower with a track record of cyber mischief from the South China Sea to U.S. election hacks.

And don’t get me started on America. Here in the U.S., we’ve poured billions into Biden’s and Joe Manchin’s EV mandates -$7,500 tax credits for Chinese-made Teslas, anyone? - while our grid creaks under intermittent renewables and foreign dependencies. Imagine a rush-hour meltdown in L.A. or New York, courtesy of a firmware update from afar. Or worse: wartime disruptions when tensions boil over Taiwan.

This isn’t innovation; it’s insanity, subsidized by taxpayers chasing ESG unicorns.

Thankfully, Donald Trump and his senior officials came into office in January with eyes wide open to the threats of our country’s insane, rapid transition to becoming a vassal state to China invoked by the pretend presidency of Joe Biden and his autopen. It’s a reality that is only just beginning to dawn on leaders in Norway and other countries across the western world, though, and time is growing short for a real correction to take place.

It is long past time for everyone to wake up, ditch the virtue-signaling subsidies and get back to the reliable energy workhorses which make modern society possible: Oil, natural gas, nuclear, even a revival of what Trump likes to call “beautiful, clean coal.”

Norway’s bus fiasco is a flashing red light to the country’s leadership to rapidly change course before Norwegians find themselves remotely parked for good.