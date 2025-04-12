A new AI-powered study in France has discovered climate misinformation is rife. And it’s not just confined to social media either, with many major news and TV outlets implicated in the findings.

The study was led by a coalition including Data For Good and QuotaClimat, with fact-checking carried out by Science Feedback, an internationally recognised scientific verification organisation.

The research focused on news and information programs from 19 French TV and radio channels, including both public and private broadcasters. Only programmes officially classed as ‘news’ by French regulator ARCOM were included.

The video player is currently playing an ad. You can skip the ad in 5 sec with a mouse or keyboard

Using a prototype AI tool, thousands of news segments were scanned for climate-related keywords and statements. AI-flagged segments were then manually reviewed by experts to verify whether they contained climate disinformation using scientific and journalistic criteria.

Over the first three months of 2025, 128 verified cases of climate disinformation were identified, roughly 10 per week.

These initial findings are the first from the study, which is set to continue for several more months, with the final comprehensive version due in September 2025.

Which outlets were most guilty of climate disinformation?

By far, the worst offender identified by the study was Sud Radio, a popular platform with over 4.5 million monthly listeners. It accounted for 40 of the 128 disinformation cases, around a third of the total.

In 2024, Sud Radio was the first media outlet to receive a formal warning from ARCOM specifically relating to climate change denial.

The cases related to the show ‘Bercoff dans tous ses états,’ which ARCOM found to be airing misleading and unchallenged climate denial content on 25 March and 2 May, 2024.

ARCOM issued an official legal sanction (mise en garde) under the 1986 Leotard Law in July 2024. The research found that, despite these sanctions, the outlet has continued to broadcast misleading climate information.

Another offender was CNews, a 24-hour news TV channel that is the second most watched in France after BFM TV. Despite being fined €20,000 in 2024 relating to climate misinformation, researchers discovered a high volume of misleading or false climate narratives in the last three months.

BFM TV, the largest news channel in France, didn’t perform much better. The research found that it aired segments with unchecked misinformation and violated its own regulatory commitment to present controversial issues with honesty.

Also implicated in the study were LCI, which the report says broadcast misleading claims about electric vehicles, and Radio Classique, which was found to have aired an extended segment with known climate science denier Christian Gérondeau.

Europe 1 and RMC were also flagged for hosting or amplifying narratives that discredit climate science and climate solutions.

The ‘watchdog’ channels you can trust

It’s not all bad news. Some of the channels investigated were credited as being ‘watchdog channels,’ committed to providing balanced and unbiased reporting.

These ‘watchdog’ channels had no instances of climate disinformation detected in the first quarter of 2025. That may mean they didn’t cover much climate information or that they covered a great deal but with genuine editorial integrity.

Named in the report as a ‘watchdog channel’ is RFI (Radio France Internationale), which aired more climate-related topics than any other outlet. Despite its focus on environmental issues, no disinformation cases were detected, and the outlet was praised for its accurate, science-based climate reporting.

Other outlets were free from climate errors, including France Inter, France Culture and Arte, although overall, they had a much lower prevalence of climate-related topics.

Which topics are most likely to be victims of disinformation?

The report identifies the most common topics targeted by disinformation in French media, and they align closely with the major pillars of the green transition.

Energy was by far the most targeted topic, representing 50 per cent of disinformation cases. Specifically included in this was disinformation focused on renewable energysources like wind, solar and nuclear.

Among the misleading claims, researchers found statements suggesting renewables are unreliable or harmful, more polluting than fossil fuels, and that France doesn’t need to move to renewables because of its strong nuclear infrastructure.

Mobility was another top topic for misinformation, representing 47 per cent of all identified cases. The key target here is the electric vehicle (EV), with several concerning misleading claims noted.

These included claims that EVs pollute more than fossil-fuelled cars, that battery production outweighs climate benefits, and that they simply don’t work in a real-world scenario. These statements directly contradict the scientific consensus on the electrification of transport.

In 13 per cent of cases, climate science was discredited in a variety of ways. Some denied that climate change is happening, and others denied that it is caused by humans. These claims were often tied to political agendas or conspiracy theories.

As well as directly presenting climate disinformation, the worst offenders in French media were also accused of discrediting climate scientists, environmental activists, and even other journalists covering climate-related topics.

Related

Why this study is important in the current media landscape

This is the first comprehensive, data-driven evidence that climate disinformation is widespread not just on social media but also in the mainstream media. The news we read and digest actively shapes public understanding and trust, so knowing what information is being shared is crucial.

Multiple studies point to the public viewing mainstream media as more authoritative than social media. In France, the Baromètre de la confiance des Français dans les médias (Barometer of French people's confidence in the media) found that 69 per cent of French people trust TV news as a reliable source of information, while only 29 per cent trust social media.

There was also clear evidence that political motivation was behind certain broadcasts. Disinformation spikes were identified around elections, policy rollouts and major political events.

This timing shows how climate disinformation is often used strategically to manipulate public sentiment and influence voting behaviour.

Most importantly, the research proves a scalable detection model for climate disinformation, which could be rolled out in other countries.

Related

How to stay safe from climate disinformation

The study calls upon media outlets, regulators and civil society at large to take action to quash climate misinformation.

Civil society - me and you - is seen as the front line of defence against climate disinformation. Readers and viewers of concerning reporting are encouraged to speak up, and to hold media accountable when they publish misleading content.

The report also suggests fact-checking before sharing. Media outlets rely on readers to amplify their reach, so any emotionally charged or sensational claims shouldn’t be shared without checking their authenticity.

It also recommends diversifying news sources so we don’t become trapped in an ‘echo chamber’ of false information and to support independent journalism that provides well-balanced reporting.

The report places significant responsibility on media outlets to improve the accuracy of their climate reporting and calls upon them to raise their standards and eradicate misinformation. It recommends more climate science training for journalists, better fact-checking standards, and a move away from ‘infotainment’ disguised as news.

It also makes clear that in France, ARCOM must play a more active role in addressing climate disinformation in traditional media, demanding a faster response, better enforcement and follow-ups on repeat offenders.

Crucially, the report notes that disinformation thrives in a vacuum. Across all news reports, climate-related topics made up just 2 per cent of airtime. Increasing the frequency and depth of climate reporting will help support more balanced, informative media messaging.

BOTTOMLINE: “The report places significant responsibility on media outlets to improve the accuracy of their climate reporting and calls upon them to raise their standards and eradicate misinformation.”