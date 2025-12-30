The Word Merchant

James F. Lavin
12h

Shocked, shocked I say, round up the usual suspects… As turbine size has grown in an effort to reduce costs, the downstream impact seems to now exceed the 10x spacing rule of thumb. Furthermore the effect of a wind farm seems (duh!) to have widespread regional impact on slowing down wind speeds, impacting even quite far away wind farms. The best sites are already taken as well…

Neural Foundry
8h

Strong analysis on the capacity factor gaps. The wake effect physics have been understood for decades but politcal projections keep ignoring fluid dynamics when its inconvenient. I worked adjacent to a North Sea deployment project and the density targets were absurd from day one, basically assuming each turbine would operate in isolation. The netherlands 50 percent overestimation isnt surprising when you model it as independent units insted of an interconnected aerodynamic system where upstream extraction fundamentally limits downstream potential.

