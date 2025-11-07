OH Judge Tosses Big Green Case Attacking State Park Fracking Law

November 6, 2025

In January 2023, Ohio House Bill (HB) 507 became law with the signature of Gov. Mike DeWine (see OH Gov. Signs Bill Expanding Drilling in State Parks, NatGas “Green”). The law allows shale drilling under (but not on top of) Ohio state-owned land, including state parks. Predictably, the enviro-left attacked the bill (see Cleveland Plain Dealer Attacks OH Law re Drilling Under State Land). Four left-wing “environmental” groups—Ohio Environmental Council, Ohio Valley Allies, Buckeye Environmental Network, and Sierra Club—filed a lawsuit in April 2023, hoping to overturn the new law (see Radicals Sue to Block Ohio Law re Drilling Under State Land). After more than two years, a judge ruled on the case, dismissing it.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Kimberly Cocroft dismissed the lawsuit. The ruling was based on the judge’s finding that the environmental groups lacked legal standing to sue, particularly because the state law was codified into administrative rules that were already in effect. The groups argued the law violated state law, but the court found their challenge was not properly before it.

Judge’s ruling: Judge Cocroft dismissed the lawsuit, stating that the environmental groups did not demonstrate they had standing to challenge the law.

Reason for dismissal: The judge ruled the case was moot because the state law was now in effect as administrative rules, meaning the law itself was no longer the direct threat the plaintiffs sought to prevent. The court found the groups’ appeal was not properly brought.

Background of the case: Environmental groups sued to overturn a decision by the Ohio Oil and Gas Land Management Commission to lease state-owned land for drilling and fracking. The groups claimed the commission violated state law and failed to consider the environmental impact.

Status of the law: The lawsuit was filed after a 2023 state law required state agencies to lease oil and gas resources, including those under state parks, for drilling and fracking.

Future of the issue: The dismissal means the legal challenge to stop fracking on state lands has been stopped for now, though opponents plan to continue their advocacy, and some have proposed new legislation.

A copy of the judge’s decision dismissing the case:

