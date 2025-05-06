View in browser

Except it's not

IRINA SLAV

MAY 6

∙

PAID

READ IN APP

This may come as a huge shock for you but oil prices are down. In fact, they were so down earlier this week that Brent fell below $60 and WTI brushed with $56. Banks rushed to revise their price outlooks because that’s what banks get paid to do. Analysts rushed to share their opinions on mainstream media because that’s what they’re paid to do. Reuters columnists sneered at OPEC because that’s what Reuters columnists are paid to do. U.S. shale drillers revised their output growth plans. And Saudi Arabia raised its oil prices for Asia because it’s the little twists that make an oil market exciting.

The reasons for the latest price drop have been repeated ad nauseam by the abovementioned media. It’s Trump’s tariffs, which are going to plunge the world into a recession or at least a slowdown. It’s oversupply and weak demand. It’s — you wouldn’t believe this — OPEC’s spare capacity. It’s OECD oil inventories. There is nothing, the analysts and columnists tell us, that can help oil prices go higher. And yet that’s just what prices did today, despite the best efforts of the whole bearish choir. As usual, the choir forgot about the physical nature of the oil market and the most basic of all market laws ever.

Here’s a precious new column, fresh out of Reuters’ Ron Bousso’s oven. Saudi Arabia can control oil supply. Demand could be its Achilles heel, Bousso wrote authoritatively today with what I would call a rather unfortunate timing since Brent and WTI were up by more than 1% at the time I read the column and the reason they were up was the simplest one: when the price of an essential commodity falls, demand for this commodity rises. Since then, they’ve gone even higher.

Low price = high demand is a fundamental law of commodity markets as long as the commodities are as essential as oil. (But what about the pandemic, Irina? Prices and demand were down during the pandemic. Well, laws do have to contend with outside forces such as lockdowns.) Yet columnists don’t care for laws when there’s a narrative to be pushed. Said narrative is that demand for oil will never be the same again because transition, tariffs, and China. This cycle, the narrative goes, is not like any other cycle. It’s the end of the oil era. No, really.

Yeah, right, as I’m sure Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said as he browsed his news feed. Possibly with a smirk. So, why the narrative push? Well, if you can’t win the war on the ground, try to win the messaging war. Not that it would do the “winners” any good, of course. Wars are won on the ground, not in the realm of narratives.

LISTEN NOW · 8:40

“Historically, lower oil prices have generated higher demand, particularly in price-sensitive markets in Asia and the United States. Global demand rose by nearly 2 million bpd in 2015, above last decade’s average of 1.3 million bpd, according to data from the International Energy Agency,” Bousso told us in his column.

“But the 20% drop in oil prices since the start of this year has arguably been driven mostly by concerns over the global demand outlook due to U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war, particularly the spat with China,” he continued, before citing data about a drop in bilateral trade between the U.S. and China, which he used as illustration for his next assertion, namely that “there is no guarantee that a sharp drop in oil prices will spark a meaningful surge in demand.”

It is truly impressive what lengths some people would go to in order to convince other people — many of them carrying the oil-trading bug — that words can create reality without the participation of physics. It’s a kind of fantastical reality-forming parthenogenesis, and it’s impossible.

Is everyone worried about the fallout of Trump’s tariff offensive? Yep. Because everyone with the word analyst or economist around their name are telling us that we should be worried, really, really worried. The tariffs are going to supercharge inflation, they say. They’re going to make everything more expensive and less affordable… except, you know, oil. Which still underpins every single economy in the world except perhaps Bhutan’s. And which has become a lot cheaper in the last five months.

At the risk of outraging serious mainstream media columnists who don’t read my Substack anyway, I would argue that cheap oil is perhaps the best safeguard against runaway inflation, recession, and all the other devastating developments that the tariffs are supposed to unleash (a Trump favourite) upon the world. With cheap oil, everything else is also cheaper than it would be at higher oil prices. This is as blatantly obvious as Reuters’s bias in energy reporting and columning. But do they care? No. They sneer. Because that’s totally going to work to keep oil prices ever lower and oil producers ever weaker. Until they die.

OPEC+'s 'healthy' crude oil market looks like catching a cold, my other all-time Reuters favourite, Clyde Russell, wrote yesterday. Russell is the kind of commentator who dismisses everything as a sign of weak demand — even demand growth. I’m not joking. Take a look.

“Asia's seaborne imports recovered in March and April after a weak February, with commodity analysts Kpler showing arrivals of 25.27 million bpd and 25.28 million bpd respectively,” he reported in the above-linked column. “This was up from 23.31 million bpd in January and 23.94 million bpd in February,” he added diligently, only to come to the point with:

“However, for the first four months of 2025 Asia's seaborne imports are still down 280,000 bpd from the same period in 2024, hardly suggestive of healthy demand.” Also, “It's also the case that much of the increase in March and April was down to elevated imports by China, and those reflected temporary factors.”

Can you hear the desperate plea for Asians to bloody stop importing so much bloody oil all the bloody time, or is it just me? It must be really tough to find ways to spin hard import data in such a way as to make a point that’s the total opposite of the point that reality is making, which is, shockingly, the point that oil demand is subject to seasonal variations. Oh, and fact that the Chinese have the audacity to buy more oil than they will process for the month? Unheard of. Never done by anyone ever before when prices were low. Higher demand must mean weaker demand.

You think this is absurd? Here’s a quote from Bousso, who tries to explain to us that projections of higher oil prices in a few months mean prices will be lower in a few months. No, that’s not a typo. I wish it was.

“Even more ominous, oil future prices from October onwards are now in a contango structure, whereby crude prices for future delivery are trading at higher prices than contracts for closer delivery, indicating market expectations for long-term oversupply.” Prices trading at prices is, I assume, a typo, caused by the author’s passionate effort to convince the readers he’s telling the truth when he isn’t.

I’ve just expended more than 1,000 words on calling out respected, authoritative Reuters authors for writing untruths and manipulating facts to suit a non-factual narrative. Besides quality entertainment, this is, I feel, necessary, precisely because these authors are widely read — and believed. Which affects trading decisions. And trading decisions affect prices in exactly the way these authors and their employers want prices to be affected. But here’s the twist… oh, wait, I already gave up the twist at the start. Cheap oil means more oil demand, especially amid a tariff panic and recession fears. Self-sabotage at its finest.

BOTTOMLINE: “Besides quality entertainment, this is, I feel, necessary, precisely because these authors are widely read — and believed. Which affects trading decisions. And trading decisions affect prices in exactly the way these authors and their employers want prices to be affected. But here’s the twist… oh, wait, I already gave up the twist at the start. Cheap oil means more oil demand, especially amid a tariff panic and recession fears. Self-sabotage at its finest.”