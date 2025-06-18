Oklahoma 'load shedding' creates power blackouts. Stopping them requires change. | Opinion

We must invest in modernizing our electric grid. A 20th-century grid cannot support a 21st-century energy mix. That means reinforcing infrastructure against extreme weather, among other actions.

Kim David

Guest Columnist

Recent load shedding events, or forced power blackouts, in Louisiana, New Mexico and even across the Atlantic in Spain serve as urgent reminders that no region, no matter how developed, is immune to the growing strains on our electrical infrastructure.

These disruptions reveal critical vulnerabilities that demand proactive solutions. I work closely with our state’s electric utilities to ensure that such events don’t happen here.

Load shedding itself isn’t new. Regional Transmission Organizations (RTOs) like the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), of which Oklahoma is a member, have long used this tool as a last resort to prevent total blackouts when demand threatens to exceed supply.

Increased blackout frequencies are a warning sign

But its increasing frequency is a troubling trend. From aging infrastructure and growing energy demand to over-reliance on non-dispatchable renewable sources and rigid maintenance schedules, the causes are complex but familiar.

Over the past three months, both SPP and the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) directed utilities in Louisiana to shed load amid severe storms, unexpectedly high temperatures and concurrent maintenance outages that reduced capacity.

In New Mexico, a steep drop in wind production, combined with planned maintenance and limited transmission flexibility, forced utilities to cut power, as well.

Spain, meanwhile, faced rolling blackouts during a heat wave, highlighting the risks of integrating large-scale renewables without corresponding upgrades to storage and reliability systems. Oklahoma is not immune. During Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, SPP also ordered our utilities to shed load to protect the broader grid from collapse.

These events aren’t isolated anomalies, they’re warning signals. And the message is clear: Reliability must remain at the core of our energy policy.

How can we stop power blackouts in Oklahoma? Start here.

First, we must invest in modernizing our electric grid. A 20th-century grid cannot support a 21st-century energy mix. That means reinforcing infrastructure against extreme weather, adopting real-time monitoring technologies and expanding transmission to better link a diverse range of energy sources. Flexibility equals resilience.

Second, we need to approach the energy transition with realism. At a recent Federal Energy Regulatory Commission conference, SPP CEO Lanny Nickell warned that outages are now 125 times more likely than they were just eight years ago, driven by extreme weather and the increasing reliance on variable wind and solar power. Renewables are a vital part of our future, but they must be backed by firm generation like natural gas, nuclear or coal, that can meet demand when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow. Reliability cannot be sacrificed for speed.

Third, regional coordination must improve. As Oklahoma’s voting member on SPP’s Regional State Committee, I know the benefits of shared resources and joint planning. But we can do better. That includes more flexible scheduling of planned outages, improved data sharing and stronger interconnection with neighboring regions to respond more nimbly to high-demand events.

Finally, public education plays a key role. Utilities and regulators must do more to help consumers understand how their energy usage affects the grid — and offer smart incentives to shift demand during critical periods.

We cannot afford to wait. The grid is evolving, and so are the challenges. Our duty as regulators is to ensure that reliability, affordability, and sustainability are in balance — not just for today’s ratepayers, but for future generations.

To that end, I have invited representatives from the SPP, our local utilities, and the Commission’s Public Utility Division to present a comprehensive overview of Oklahoma’s grid reliability during the Commission’s regular meeting on June 18. I encourage all Oklahomans to tune in, stay informed, and take an active role in holding our energy providers accountable.

If we act decisively today, we can avoid the disruptions we’re now seeing elsewhere. Let’s ensure Oklahoma stays ahead of the curve — before load shedding becomes the new normal.

Kim David, of Porter, is chairman of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

