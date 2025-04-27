Our posts typically focus on truths, errors and uncertainties we see related to energy. One big uncertainty we've yet to write about is the carbon footprint of Chinese-made solar panels. We just haven’t seen much to hang our hat on when it comes to the subject. Until now.

In Feb, Enrico Mariutti published a paper in the journal Energies. The paper does not assess the carbon footprint of Chinese panels per se. Instead, it examines the limitations and systemic effects in using ecoinvent, a set of databases widely relied upon for estimating the sustainability of various products.

Limitations the paper cites include problems with data collection, the constantly changing and broadening nature of technologies, and subjectivities in choosing metrics. The paper explains how footprints are typically calculated using Ecoinvent and why there's need for more transparency, standardization and reproducibility in the process.

Below are some findings from the study that caught our eye…

1. In its latest assessment report (AR 6), the IPCC purportedly the world’s foremost group of climate scientists, shared its consensus estimate of the footprint of solar modules globally. While over 80% of solar modules are manufactured in China, the IPCC estimate is based on data from studies that looked at European supply chains. Nine of 11 of its sources assumed solar panels were produced with hydropower, natural gas, European grid electricity and waste heat.

Our Take 1: The IPPC couldn’t get reliable data from China. So, all solar panels—most of which are Chinese—are conveniently assumed to have the cleaner footprints of panels manufactured in Europe. Nice and precise, right?

2. Silicon purity is also key in assessing the footprint of solar panels. Ecoinvent assumes a purity of 99.99% based on Whacker Chemie AD data from 20 years ago. Yet solar cells with 99.99% purity only achieve 14% efficiency. Today’s expectations are for 20% or more, which requires purities of at least 99.9999999%... and much more energy as an input. Similar lags and underestimates exist for the types and amounts of chemicals needed for etching, texturing and doping processes in the manufacture of today’s solar modules.

Our Take 2: If Ecoinvent includes materially outdated or unrealistic assumptions for energy and chemicals, many published footprints of Chinese panels are likely unrealistic, too. That's not good.

3. The paper lists several other ways that current footprint estimates fall short. It reasonably concludes that the sum of these shortcomings have produced a landscape of literature on solar panel footprints that appears "chaotic, opaque and potentially misleading.”

Our Take 3: Until reliable data proves otherwise, there’s reason to question the net effect of Chinese-made panels on global carbon emissions. This includes questioning whether solar energy helps reduce global warming at all. In our mind, the burden of proof is now on the Chinese.

