Opening statements in Enbridge Line 5 reroute case show split over pipeline's risk, reward

Caitlin Looby

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The contested case hearing over state permits issued to Enbridge Energy for its Line 5 reroute project have begun, and both sides in the case already have staked out positions at opposite ends of the spectrum.

During opening statements Aug. 12, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources attorney Michael Kowalkowski said the review process for the Line 5 reroute might be the most comprehensive in the history of the agency, adding that the environmental impact statement was about 900 pages long.

On the other side, EarthJustice attorney Stefanie Tsosie noted its the beginning of wild rice season − one of the many things at stake for the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. If something happens to the water, land or the sloughs that hold the wild rice beds, the tribe has nowhere else to go, Tsosie explained.

And while Tsosie noted that the DNR will continue to emphasize the length of the review and the number of conditions it includes, it “does not disguise the lack of baseline information.”

With administrative law judge Angela Chaput Foy presiding at Northwood Technical College in Ashland, EarthJustice, Clean Wisconsin and the DNR all made statements, and 46 members of the public were able testify. Enbridge submitted a written statement. Each person was given four minutes to speak.

Two petitions for a contested case hearing were filed last year after the DNR issued its permits for the Line 5 reroute. EarthJustice filed on behalf of the Bad River Band; Clean Wisconsin and Midwest Environmental Advocates jointly filed a separate petition as well. The groups argue that the project does not meet state water quality standards, and the impact will be irreversible.

Juli Kellner, a spokesperson with Enbridge, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that support for the Line 5 project was abundantly clear during the Aug. 12 statements.

"This was evidenced by the many representatives of unions, businesses, Native-owned businesses, trade and business associations, and others who took time to provide testimony," Kellner said.

Enbridge is under a June 2026 court-ordered deadline to get the pipeline off Bad River Band land − although that decision could get overturned.The oil company first proposed the 41-mile reroute around the Band's land in 2019. While the project will get Line 5 off the tribe's land around the reservation, it would still be within the watershed that impacts the tribe's land.

Clean Wisconsin Attorney Evan Feinauer noted during the opening statements that the tribe's land is still very much at risk.

“An oil spill of any meaningful size could be catastrophic. Such a spill is far from outlandish given the proposed route’s geology, steep slopes, erodible soils, and numerous other risks," Feinauer said. "Despite all of this, DNR issued the permits anyway. It knew about most of these problems, and it should have known about the rest.”