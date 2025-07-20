Opinion: Net zero a strange energy policy in a strange land.

Why must Australia act like an energy weakling when it has every right to be a world energy superpower, writes Matt Canavan.

The unnecessary and self-inflicted crisis that is engulfing the more than 8000 people who work in our smelters and refineries, and the others that rely on them for work or business.

Tens of thousands of Australian jobs are at risk because Australia now unnecessarily pays some of the highest electricity prices in the world, and we sit back and let other countries ignore their climate commitments while we dutifully and naively do as we are told.

Under the Anthony Albanese government a carbon tax has been imposed on our smelters and refineries. Large Australian factories are required by law to reduce their carbon emissions to “net zero” by 2050.

While the government imposes a carbon tax on our manufacturing sector, it is handing out billions to subsidise them in a sometimes futile attempt to keep them alive.

It is not like our carbon tax is doing anything to help the environment. Since the world allegedly signed up to net zero three years ago, carbon emissions have increased by 1.7bn tonnes to hit new records.

In those three years, coalmining in China, India, Indonesia and Mongolia has increased by 1.2bn tonnes per year.

To put that in context, the once-controversial Adani Carmichael coal mine produces about 10m tonnes a year.

So China, India, Indonesia and Mongolia have opened the equivalent of 1200 Adanis in just three years!

The net zero joke is on us.

That increased coal mining has had a real impact on Australian jobs. Indonesia, backed by Chinese finance, has opened around 20 coal-fired power stations in three years to fuel an enormous expansion in their nickel refining capacity.

Before this, Australia’s future nickel prospects looked bright because most electric vehicles use batteries that contain nickel. So BHP decided that it needed to produce “green” nickel as electric car consumers would apparently not want anything else.

Turns out BHP was wrong. Despite Indonesia’s nickel ores not being as good quality as Australia’s, their lower-cost, coal-fuelled energy supplies undercut our production.

Sadly, Australia’s nickel industry has all but closed and 10,000 Australians have lost their jobs.

Refining our minerals also creates way more wealth for Australia than just selling the rocks. Bauxite sells for $100 per tonne but if you turn it into alumina you get $800 per tonne and if you smelt it into aluminium you get $4000 per tonne.

The discovery and refining of these minerals built Australia’s biggest companies and our wealth.

But if we maintain our absurd net zero policies, that wealth won’t be developed and Australia will be much poorer.

