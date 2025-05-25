Oregon Ranks Near The Bottom In Rolling Out Its Green Energy Schemes

Turbine failures, oil leaks, and stalled policies leave Oregon’s green energy plans lagging way behind.

by John Woods

May 22, 2025, 8:55 AM

in Energy, News and Opinion, Politics, Waste and Fraud

Reading Time: 3 mins read

A A

Share on FacebookShare on XwitterShare on Linkedin

In Oregon, we keep seeing ads on TV for energy companies, and the final statement in the ad is, “Don’t let the politicians stop cheap, clean, renewable energy.” [emphasis, links added]

I believe that clean, renewable energy is not cheap, and it is only viable for a few years before the wind turbines fail or the solar panels need to be replaced.

In Oregon, the eastern part of the state has 2,300 wind turbines on the tops of hills. Among other things, wind turbines require a lot of lubricating oil to keep their blades and turbines rotating.

What concerns me is how many towers are blackened by oil stains from the turbine bearings.

These are the same turbines that the Salem Green energy proponents wanted to offshore into major fishing and crabbing locations along the Oregon Coast.

When the land-based turbines leak oil onto the area around them, it is easier to clean up the oil. When an offshore turbine leaks oil, it could poison the sea by leaking it into the fishing areas around it.

A large offshore windmill farm could leak enough oil into the ocean to produce an environmental disaster that would reach the level of the Exxon Valdez.

This is just one of the problems associated with green energy scams.

Here also in Oregon, many organizations talk a great game about climate change and green energy initiatives; they lobby for money to finance their proposals, yet overall, they do very few things except ask for grant money.

According to the Salem Reporter, citing a report from ProPublica:

For all their progressive claims, Oregon and Washington trail nearly all other states in adding new sources of renewable energy. Iowa, a Republican-led state with roughly the same population and usable volume of wind as Oregon, has built enough wind farms to generate three times as much wind power.

We have also witnessed this shell game on other matters, especially during the cap-and-trade debacle in 2020.

The green energy and climate change zealots thought they could push through the carbon credit scam. It was met with fierce resistance from farmers, loggers, small business owners, ranchers, commercial fishermen, and most rural Oregonians.

It got so bad that Tina Kotek, now the governor of Oregon, released this statement as House Speaker.

Kotek said the bills “were drafted to clarify that other more aggressive options could be taken.” Kotek said she remains committed to passing the cap-and-trade bill.

This Oregon climate change argument has been going on for over five years, and it appears just as we suspected: the whole green energy scam was about making money, not protecting the environment.

If it were about protecting the environment, then Oregon would be in the lead for these programs. Now we learn that Oregon is either dead last or close to last in the green energy field.It makes you wonder what they have been using the money for, which they got for supposedly cleaning up the environment.

Top photo of mountaintop turbines by Ave Calvar Martinez via Pexels

Read more at American Thinker

BOTTOMLINE: “If it were about protecting the environment, then Oregon would be in the lead for these programs. Now we learn that Oregon is either dead last or close to last in the green energy field.It makes you wonder what they have been using the money for, which they got for supposedly cleaning up the environment.