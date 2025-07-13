Energy Security and Freedom cross-posted a post from Tom Nelson

Thomas J ShepstoneJul 12 · Energy Security and Freedom

Excellent compilation of the reasons the climate scam is collapsing!

TOM NELSON

READ IN APP

The climate scam is imploding right now. Of course there are still plenty of remaining pockets of climate cultism, but the whole movement is crumbling.

It’s the most massive scientific fraud in human history, and it will take significant time to completely die, but make no mistake: It IS dying.

In no particular order, here are some updates on the climate scam implosion. Please keep scrolling.

We have come a *long* way since Nancy Pelosi and Newt Gingrich sat down to endorse Al Gore’s climate scam in 2008!

After discovering so many massive, high-profile COVID lies in recent years, large numbers of people are asking themselves “What else are they lying about?”, and the answer is “just about everything”.

Elites tried for the Great Reset but they got a Great Awakening.

BOTTOMLINE: “After discovering so many massive, high-profile COVID lies in recent years, large numbers of people are asking themselves “What else are they lying about?”, and the answer is “just about everything”.