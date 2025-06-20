Over the last two decades, the world has invested massive amounts of time, money and resources in green energy and clean-tech. The goal was to slow climate change. But as the FT reports, the United Nations's World Meteorological Organization Organizations now says the rise in global temps as a result mankind’s carbon emissions will breach the supposedly all-important 2 degree C mark within the next five years.

Clearly, our current efforts to fix the climate are NOT WORKING. Accordingly, we submit our suggestions for a better, smarter way forward—

We support more baseload nuclear and natural gas generation—and, as able, geothermal and hydro—in lieu of coal, solar and wind. Let’s streamline permitting. Build more load-following gas-fired generation to handle daily and seasonal variability, while prioritizing reductions in methane emissions that might undermine gas's environmental benefits. Wring out grid inefficiencies.

EVs, while fine for those who want them, should be optional—not mandated—so not to overload grids or force EVs on those for whom they're not a good fit. Automakers need the freedom to offer traditional hybrid vehicles and other innovations that suit customer preferences.

Without better alternatives to limit emissions, gov'ts will continue to run massive deficits fueled by green subsidies and spending. Instead, in the US and other developed nations, climate activists should stop agitating for endless, ineffective green gov't spending, subsidies and mandates, and instead put carbon taxes to the test of democracy via referendums every four years. A share of proceeds from any carbon tax could go to R&D for energy innovation, road maintenance, efficiency upgrades or returned to citizens as a dividend.

Any carbon tax should replace and eliminate all national energy subsidies, mandates, etc. However, since voters won't tolerate a high carbon tax, it will ultimately have to be set relatively low. Even so, a $20/mt carbon tax will prove a better solution to carbon emissions than endless and massive subsidies and mandates for ineffectual renewables and other so-called clean-tech. Carbon taxes should automatically go to zero after four years, unless voters reapprove them at the ballot box.

These strategies and initiatives won't get us to net zero—an unrealistic and unnecessary goal that's done more harm than good. But they'll bend the emissions curve enough to buy us time to make smarter decisions with better info and technology post 2050. More importantly, they'll reduce the chance we effectively bankrupt ourselves paying for expensive non-solutions to a slow-moving climate threat.

Sooner or later nations—their leaders and voters—are going to have to wake up to the fact that climate change is neither the immediate nor solvable crisis they've been led to believe. And that means humanity needs to adjust how it approaches and responds to it.

