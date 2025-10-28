Overview of ESG Greenwashing and Misreporting in Financial Markets (October 2024–October 2025)

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In the past year, financial markets have shown growing skepticism toward ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) initiatives, particularly amid revelations of greenwashing—where companies or funds exaggerate sustainability claims—and misreporting of ESG metrics. This period has seen intensified regulatory scrutiny, a surge in litigation, and significant investor pullbacks, reflecting a broader “ESG fatigue” driven by inconsistent performance, political pushback, and demands for measurable and verifiable results over rhetoric.

While ESG assets under management remained substantial (around $3.16 trillion globally as of Q1 2025), the market response has favored provable substance over naked hype, with outflows signaling a reevaluation of unsubstantiated claims. This aligns with calls for “energy sanity”—prioritizing abundant, reliable sources like nuclear—over subsidized or intermittent renewables that may rely on misleading narratives and unsubstantiated results.

Key Regulatory and Enforcement Developments

Regulators have ramped up efforts to curb greenwashing, finally treating ESG disclosures with the same rigor as financial reporting. In May 2024, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) issued guidelines requiring at least 80% of fund assets to align with ESG claims in fund names, banning vague terms like “sustainable” without clear pathways, and imposing compliance costs estimated at up to 30% higher for asset managers.

These rules, effective for new funds from November 2024, prompted widespread rebranding, to use a popular expression: over 335 European funds altered ESG-related terms by early 2025, with 116 dropping “ESG” entirely and more than 90 removing “sustainable.” In the US, the SEC fined WisdomTree Asset Management in 2024 for misrepresenting the sustainability of its funds, highlighting enforcement against misleading marketing practices.

The EU’s Green Claims Directive (finalized in 2024) mandated third-party verification for environmental assertions, while the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) expanded supply-chain disclosures, exposing misreporting risks with civil liabilities. These changes contributed to a “pivotal shift” in 2025, with experts predicting little tolerance for arrogance in climate claims, potentially benefiting pragmatic approaches like small modular reactors (SMRs) for reliable decarbonization.

Major Scandals and Litigation Surge

Greenwashing cases proliferated, often targeting the energy and finance sectors, with over 2,700 ESG-related lawsuits filed globally by early 2025—more than double the number filed in 2020. Notable examples from the past year include:

• Energy Giants’ Emissions and Recycling Claims: In 2024, multiple car manufacturers faced class-action suits for misleading low-emissions marketing, echoing Volkswagen’s earlier scandal but with fresh scrutiny on EV supply chains. US lawmakers condemned Shell for greenwashing its carbon credits and plastics recycling efforts, leading to a $230 million settlement for water contamination and €15 million in spill compensation; it also lost a Dutch court ruling on emissions reductions. ExxonMobil was sued by California, Kansas, and Puerto Rico for allegedly greenwashing claims related to plastic pollution. At the same time, TotalEnergies drew protests and accusations over its East African pipeline, resulting in a $48 million US fine for market manipulation tied to sustainability lapses.

• Finance Sector Missteps: Vanguard was ruled in early 2025 to have made misleading claims about ESG screens in its funds, eroding investor trust. HSBC’s 2025 exit from the Net-Zero Banking Alliance was cited as a result of pressures to avoid perceived overcommitments, amid broader backlash against unsubstantiated net-zero pledges. An oil major sued California’s attorney general and NGOs in January 2025 for defamation over allegations of recycling deception.

These cases amplified reputational hits, with studies showing greenwashing news triggers sharper stock drops for high-ESG-rated firms (up to 2-5% abnormal returns) than low-rated ones, as investors punish perceived and real hypocrisy.

Investor and Market Reactions: Outflows and Performance Shifts

The financial toll was most evident in investment flows and asset performance, underscoring a market preference for “best of the above” energy strategies over ideologically driven ESG hype.

• Record Outflows from Sustainable Funds: US sustainable funds saw $19.6 billion in net outflows in 2024—the second straight year of redemptions after $13.3 billion in 2023—while conventional funds gained $740 billion. Globally, inflows halved to about $50 billion in 2024, with Europe closing more ESG funds than it launched.

This accelerated into Q1 2025 with $8.6 billion in global outflows, including Europe’s first-ever quarterly loss ($1.2 billion) and the US’s 10th straight quarter of withdrawals ($6.1 billion). Greenwashing concerns were a key driver, coinciding with media exposés and fines, alongside mediocre returns (only 42% of sustainable funds outperformed their peers) and high interest rates that hindered renewables. By mid-2025, H1 inflows rebounded modestly to $16 billion but remained below prior peaks.

• Fund Closures and Underperformance: 71 US ESG funds shuttered in 2024 via mergers or liquidations (vs. just 10 launches), as misleading claims—like climate funds holding fossil fuels—deterred allocations. ESG controversies broadly reduced investment efficiency, with affected funds showing 1-3% lower returns due to higher financing costs and reputational drags.

• Broader Market Signals: Stocks of greenwashing-accused firms faced immediate sell-offs and longer-term valuation hits, with markets increasingly rewarding operational resilience (e.g., diversified energy portfolios including nuclear) over disclosure alone. This shift supports “energy humanism,” as investors prioritize profitability and infrastructure over subsidized intermittency, potentially accelerating the adoption of reliable low-carbon tech like SMRs for AI-driven demand.

In summary, the market response of the past year—characterized by $ 28 billion+ in outflows, hundreds of fund restructurings, and escalating fines—signals a maturing skepticism toward ESG theater. Investors are demanding transparency that aligns with economic realities, seeking to end energy poverty through profitable, infrastructure-backed solutions rather than making environmental overpromises.

As 2025 progresses, expect continued pressure for “abundant energy” that delivers on all five principles of sanity: reliability, development, capital formation, and sustainability.