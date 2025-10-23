HEADLINE: “PA PUC Dem Chairman Makes the Case for Data Centers Locating in PA”, By Jim Willis

October 22, 2025

Stephen DeFrank

In October 2022 (three years ago), Stephen DeFrank, a lawyer who worked on the staff of Democrat State Sen. Lisa Boscola (ranking Democrat on the Senate Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure Committee, which considers the nominations of appointments to the Public Utility Commission), got appointed to the PA Public Utility Commission (PUC) as one of five commissioners (see 2 Swamp-Dwelling Dems Join PA PUC – Republicans Cave to Wolf). DeFrank had been nominated by then-Governor Tom Wolf, a radical left Democrat. We considered DeFrank a swamp-dweller because he secured his appointment through insider connections. However, our opinion of DeFrank has gone up a notch.

DeFrank was elevated to be the Chairman of the PUC by current Democrat Governor Josh Shapiro on August 30th of this year.

In an interview with the ABC TV affiliate in Harrisburg, WHTM, DeFrank advocated for locating AI data centers in the Keystone State. He said this:

“These are multi-billion dollar facilities,” DeFrank said. “They are going to go somewhere. If they don’t go in Pennsylvania, they’re probably going to go in a neighboring state. So, that excess power that we have here in Pennsylvania, we’re going to be shipping it out of the state and powering that data center and helping another local tax base.”*

Whoa! Apparently, DeFrank didn’t get the memo from his Democrat overlords in the legislature that AI data centers are now, along with “fracked” natural gas, on the naughty list (see PA Dems Intro Multiple Bills to Block AI Data Centers in the State). DeFrank spoke frankly and honestly about the fact that data centers WILL get built, the only question is where. He wants those data centers with their tax revenue in the Keystone State.

The current king of data centers in the U.S. is Virginia. As we wrote about last week, Pennsylvania has the opportunity to grab that title away from Virginia, IF the state doesn’t screw it up (see PA’s $92 Billion Race for America’s Data Centers – NatGas the Key). The one thing PA has that VA doesn’t is abundant supplies of Marcellus gas, giving the state a key advantage.

DeFrank gets it, and he’s apparently not afraid to say the truth out loud, making him unique in his party. So, DeFrank gets an official “attaboy” from MDN.

The need for energy has never been higher in Pennsylvania, and there seems to be one culprit: data centers. In the past 20-30 years, the growth for energy demand has been incremental, said Stephen DeFrank, chair of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, which regulates utility providers in the state. The low demand led market signals to close generators, but now they can’t open fast enough. Simple supply and demand, DeFrank said, means energy prices are spiking. But he warned Pennsylvanians shouldn’t be quick to shun new developments in the state. “These are multi-billion dollar facilities,” DeFrank said. “They are going to go somewhere. If they don’t go in Pennsylvania, they’re probably going to go in a neighboring state. So, that excess power that we have here in Pennsylvania, we’re going to be shipping it out of the state and powering that data center and helping another local tax base.” “I think we should bring the local tax base here,” DeFrank added. But what can he do to soothe the shock of rising electric bills? Pennsylvania is what’s called a “restructure state,” meaning it has a competitive electric market where homeowners can shop around for rates. PJM Interconnection operates the state’s grid and gives market signals for whether generation should open or close, not the PUC. Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) has expressed frustration with PJM over rising electric bills, going as far as to threaten to “go in a different direction” and leave PJM. That’s not likely something the governor can do on his own through an executive order, DeFrank said. However, several state legislators have drafted proposals for such a move. There are actions the PUC can take in its role as a utility regulator. “[The] state utility commission is the one player in this whole paradigm that stands up for consumers,” DeFrank said.*

