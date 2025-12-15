The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
3h

Energy Wisdom may be lacking among public officials, thus, all candidates running for public offices throughout the country (both parties), for Mayor, Governor, President, etc., should be given the opportunity to share their Energy Wisdom in public debates.

Most candidates running for public office remain oblivious to the fact that wind turbines and solar panels can ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make any products for the 8 billion on this planet. Continuous, dependable power remains essential for industrial society. Voters deserve to know how a candidate plans to secure reliable electricity under all conditions to support hospitals, airports, and datacenters.

The global population has surged from 1 to over 8 billion in less than 200 years. This growth has been supported by the dramatic increase in the number of products and transportation fuels made from oil, and food production made possible by synthetic fertilizers, all of which did not exist before the 1800’s, just a few hundred years ago.

In addition, most of those candidates remain unaware that the demand by humanity continues for the more than 6,000 products that rely on petrochemicals every day, many of which are essential to health, safety, transportation mobility, agriculture, and national defense. Voters deserve to know a candidates plan for what the replacement will be for that black tar commonly referred to as crude oil, to maintain the supply chain of products demanded by our materialistic society.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Stephen Heins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture