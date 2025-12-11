The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lorraine Smith's avatar
Lorraine Smith
2h

Too many dire predictions without any evidence, imagine working for a company and predicting doom and gloom about the company without any evidence , would the Director give the person a rise , or would the Director dismiss the person under alleged gross misconduct and alleged abuse of position , who would be responsible for the persons actions ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Stephen Heins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture