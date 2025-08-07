Pennsylvania’s FracTracker Alliance Seeks to Block AI Data Centers

AI | ANTI-DRILLING/FOSSIL FUEL | INDUSTRYWIDE ISSUES | PENNSYLVANIA | STATEWIDE PA

August 7, 2025

What is it about progress and expanding the use of energy for that progress that “progressive” Democrats, like those at the FracTracker Alliance, hate so much? The same group of Dem radicals who have sought to block shale energy in the Keystone State (and beyond) for years has turned its sights on opposing new artificial intelligence (AI) data centers in Pennsylvania and beyond by launching an online mapping tool that shows where planned facilities will be located. Not only will data centers (and the gas-fired power plants that run them) pollute the atmosphere to be unbreathable (say the nutters), AI data centers are racist. Who knew?

Yep. The tired old “everything is racist” card is being played by FracTracker. Does anyone even listen to them anymore? No, we suppose they don’t. We just thought you would appreciate knowing that the Dems have a new cause célèbre—to defeat data centers. They seek to defeat the same data centers that will bring $92 BILLION into Pennsylvania over the next 10 years (see Pittsburgh Energy Event Truly Mind-Blowing, $92B+ Investments for PA).

When reviewing the FracTracker webpage for this new effort, we found this statement in the very first bullet point:

As data center infrastructure rapidly expands across the United States, FracTracker’s National Data Centers Tracker reveals a growing threat: energy-intensive facilities operating with limited regulatory oversight, driving up electricity demand, pollution, and environmental injustice at the expense of ratepayers and frontline communities. (2)

Pollution and “environmental injustice,” by which they mean data centers will get built in neighborhoods that are either too poor, with too many minorities, or too stupid to fight back. It is a repugnant philosophical position. Shame on them. But that’s the modern-day, “progressive” Democrat Party.

For more information on “environmental justice” and what it means in PA, see our post: So-Called “Environmental Justice” in PA Redefined as Everything.

FracTracker is in the unenviable position of being against $92 billion of investments that are pledged to the state. That’s about as anti-progress as it gets.

(1) PA Environment Digest Blog/David Hess (Aug 6, 2025) – FracTracker Alliance Releases National A.I. Data Centers Tracker; Public Invited To Submit Information

(2) FracTracker Alliance (Jul 29, 2025) – Tracking Data Centers: Energy Demand, Pollution, and Public Impact

BOTTOMLINE: “Pollution and “environmental injustice,” by which they mean data centers will get built in neighborhoods that are either too poor, with too many minorities, or too stupid to fight back. It is a repugnant philosophical position. Shame on them. But that’s the modern-day, “progressive” Democrat Party.”