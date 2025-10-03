Permian Basin in Texas to get two more power plants

October 2, 2025

Natural Gas Plants to Meet Permian Basin Power Demand

The Permian Basin will soon gain two natural gas power plants as Texas braces for rising energy demand. Vistra announced this week that it plans to invest $950 million to build two facilities with a combined capacity of 860 megawatts.

That output will provide enough electricity to power nearly 215,000 homes, according to company estimates.

Timeline and Project Scope

Vistra said both plants are expected to be operational by 2028. The company framed the projects as essential to meeting energy demand driven by oil and gas operations across western Texas, a region that has seen massive population and industrial growth in recent years.

Meranda Cohn, Vistra’s chief communications officer, emphasized that the projects will strengthen the grid and prepare Texas for its energy future.

Governor Abbott Backs the Projects

Texas Governor Greg Abbott praised the announcement, highlighting its impact on reliability and job creation.

“Vistra’s bold investment in the Permian Basin will reinforce our state’s electric grid, spur jobs, and drive regional economic growth for years to come,” Abbott said in the company’s news release.

The statement also positioned the project as a key element in ensuring that the Texas grid avoids disruptions seen in past years during peak demand and severe weather events.

Why It Matters

The Permian Basin is one of the most energy-intensive regions in the United States. While oil and gas dominate the area’s economy, reliable electricity is critical for both industrial and residential needs.

Natural gas continues to play a central role in Texas’ energy mix, even as renewable projects expand across the state. Industry experts point to the importance of balancing wind and solar with dispatchable natural gas to ensure stability on the grid.

