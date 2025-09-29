The Word Merchant

CaptMike
7h

Stephen: as a hegemonic strategy I don't see how China's subsidized solar, wind and battery buisiness can fail economically because China subsidized them. Nor can I see solar/wind/battery replacing fossil fuels in China at scale for the same technical reasons those will fail in USA. But that is China's plan: to subsidize and monopolize S/W/B components and their source minerals so that the West continues to buy them in the foolish belief that they can replace baseload fossil and nuclear. As the West (eg Germany, Spain, UK, and USA ) rely on solar and wind we are witnessing grid destabilization, country wide blackouts, deindustrialization and more reliance on importing everything including steel and critical minerals from China. China has the winning dominance strategty. It truely has energy independence as it continues to build coal and nuclear plants with the latter the eventual economic winner in all energy competitions due to energy density.

