Maya van Rossum runs the Delaware Riverkeeper Network and designates herself as the one and only Delaware Riverkeeper. She is also a great promoter of Pennsylvania’s Environmental Amendment to its Constitution, an amendment that’s been a nightmare for most Pennsylvania judges, who realize it offers unleashed potential to abuse property rights that are supposed to be protected by the rest of the Constitution. Maya loves it, of course, and calls it the Green Amendment. She’s even written a book about it and created a separate corporation to promote such amendments in other states.

That corporation is called Green Amendments for the Generations and is organized as a non-profit charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The following is from its website web page:

“A movement to pass green amendments across the nation,” precisely what the Internal Revenue Code describes as lobbying. And, there’s this (emphasis added):

The goal of the Green Amendments For The Generations is to advance a Green Amendment movement that sweeps the nation and secures for all people constitutional recognition and protection of their inalienable rights to pure water, clean air, a stable climate and healthy environments. We seek to inspire and support pursuit and passage of self-executing, environmental rights amendments in the Bill of Rights section of every state constitution across the U.S. and ultimately at the federal level. Once accomplished, we will work with communities to ensure their strong and meaningful implementation and enforcement.

Now, consider this from Grok:

The IRS defines lobbying as any attempt by an organization to influence legislation, which includes contacting or urging the public to contact members or employees of a legislative body to propose, support, or oppose legislation, or advocating for the adoption or rejection of legislation. This applies to actions by Congress, state legislatures, local councils, or similar bodies regarding acts, bills, resolutions, or public votes like referendums and ballot initiatives. It does not include actions by executive, judicial, or administrative bodies. For 501(c)(3) organizations, lobbying must not constitute a substantial part of their activities to maintain tax-exempt status, though some lobbying is permitted.

One wonders why the name Green Amendments For The Generations, with “for” and “the” unusually capitalized, was chosen. Perhaps, just perhaps, it was because the normal acronym would be “GAG” and that might produce the wrong reflex. The more important point, though, is that the name alone, to say nothing of the stated goals of the organization, clearly indicates this group is about nothing but lobbying. It is the sole mission and purpose of the corporation and it should not be accorded 501(c(3) tax-exemption for purposes of donations to it.

Yet, here is what GAG reported on its 2021 IRS 990 return:

That was corrected by 2023, but here’s how much lobbying GAG reported to the IRS:

Anyone believing that number is correct is simply ignoring the facts staring them straight in the face. This is nothing less than outrageous abuse of the system. Moreover, the GAF board is composed of Maya (“Founder and CEO”), her husband, famous fractivist Tony Ingraffea, and a handful of others. The organization receives over $400,000 in revenue and shares office space and staff with the Delaware Riverkeeper Network (DRN), shifting funds between the entities.

And, who donates to DRN? Well, primarily, Pennsylvania’s gentry class of elites who do so through their private foundations (e.g. William Penn Foundation or Haas family, the Heinz Endowments or Heinz family, and Wood Tiger Fund or Wallace family). They, of course, are prohibited from doing any lobbying, so they do it surreptitiously through shills such as DRN and GAG. It’s NGO abuse on an elephantine scale and, if President Trump wants to end it, he needs to issue an executive order directing the IRS to crack down and initiate serious NGO reform. Don’t make us gag anymore from this disgusting behavior.

