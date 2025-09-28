Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more

THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

SEP 28

Politico is as left-wing as it gets in mainstream media, of course, and it is having a fit over something wonderful the Trump Administration is doing to protect our judiciary from becoming a tool of the left. Here is an excerpt from their recent Greenwire story to illustrate (emphasis added):

GREENWIRE | The Trump administration is distancing EPA from a legal education institution amid mounting scrutiny from Republican lawmakers and state attorneys general. EPA Deputy Administrator David Fotouhi said in a memo sent Wednesday that agency employees should no longer engage with the Environmental Law Institute, a more than 50-year-old nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that holds policy forums and training seminars. The group has faced criticism from GOP officials over providing climate science courses for judges. “It is no longer in the Agency’s interest for employees to participate in their official capacity in any conference, program or other event organized by the Environmental Law Institute, including but not limited to ELI’s Climate Judiciary Project,” Fotouhi said in the memo, which was obtained by POLITICO’s E&E News. The deputy administrator added, “Thus, EPA employees should not accept invitations to or participate in such events, including ELI’s Annual Award Dinner in Washington, D.C., scheduled for October 7, 2025, in their official capacity.”

This is, of course, exactly what should have happened. The Environmental Law Institute is anything but non-partisan. It is precisely the opposite, in fact. It is attempting to equip judges appointed by Democrats with anti-fossil fuel talking points to insert into climate opinions. It is utter corruption, and the fact Trump’s EPA is calling it out and tell employees they are not to participate in the corruption is fantastic news.

Note the memo was “obtained by Politico,” which likely means some EPA staffer working behind the scenes with the ELI probably leaked it to them. This is how the climate cult works via a three-pronged fork where one tine is the climate cult, another consists of its allies in the bureaucracy, the third is the allied news media, and the handle is a big-money tax-exempt private foundation providing the cash to the cult.

Note that until Trump and Zeldin canceled them, Grok reports “The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) spent approximately $458,919 annually on subscriptions to Politico and its affiliated E&E News (an energy and environment-focused publication owned by Politico).”

It further indicates Politico is “a privately owned media company, fully acquired in 2021 by Axel Springer SE, a German media conglomerate, in a deal reportedly valued at over $1 billion.” It also, for compliance with net zero rules, “funds carbon offsets exclusively through high-quality renewable projects.”

And, who funded the ELI? Well, here is the Grok answer with some emphasis added:

Based on ELI’s 2024 annual report and financials, funders are categorized below. These lists are not exhaustive but represent major contributors acknowledged in public documents.

Foundations and Philanthropic Grants

Foundations provided $1.16 million in 2024, supporting research, education, and international programs. Key examples include:

Alfred P. Sloan Foundation: Funds research on digital technologies’ environmental impacts, including via partnerships with Yale University.

Builder’s Initiative Foundation

ClimateWorks Foundation

Forsythia Foundation

Freedom Together Foundation (formerly JPB Foundation)

Henry Luce Foundation: Supports Tribal consultation policy projects.

John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation : Recent grants include $405,000 for biodiversity protection in Africa and capacity-building in regions like the tropical Andes and Jamaica.

Monterey Bay Aquarium Foundation: Partners on plastics and toxics accountability.

Oak Foundation

Pew Charitable Trusts

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation: Funds Tribal health and consultation law research, including partnerships with Native American Rights Fund.

Surdna Foundation: Focuses on environment and community revitalization.

Walton Family Foundation

William and Flora Hewlett Foundation

Others: Alaska Conservation Foundation, Atticus Trust, Curtis and Edith Munson Foundation, Dynamic Planet, Floyd Fund, Jubitz Family Foundation, Leaves of Grass Fund, Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, Nelson S. Talbott Foundation, New Venture Fund, New York Community Trust, Re:wild, Sam and Mary Lawrence Foundation, Summit Foundation, Swedish Postcode Foundation. Esther A. & Joseph Klingenstein Fund also lists environmental grantees, potentially including ELI.

Government Funding

Federal contributions totaled $937,000 in 2024 (down from $1.42 million in 2023), primarily through grants for specific projects. Sources include:

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA): $638,000 in expenditures for programs like Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act initiatives; however, as of September 24, 2025, EPA has severed ties, halting future funding and participation.

National Science Foundation (NSF): $153,000 for research on digital economy and environment.

U.S. Department of Commerce: $88,000.

U.S. Department of State: $34,000.

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID): $7,000.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security: $18,000.

No state or local government funding is prominently listed.

Corporations and Law Firms

Corporations and law firms contribute through sponsorships, memberships, and project support, totaling $369,000 from corporations/individuals in 2024 (plus contributed services of $323,000). Notable ones from the 2024 report include:

ArentFox Schiff LLP

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP

Baker Botts LLP

Beveridge & Diamond PC

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP

Covington & Burling LLP

Crowell & Moring LLP

Earthjustice

Greenberg Traurig LLP

Hogan Lovells US LLP

Holland & Knight LLP

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

K&L Gates LLP

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Latham & Watkins LLP

Perkins Coie LLP [The Democrat law firm behind the Russian Hoax]

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Southern Environmental Law Center

Troutman Pepper Locke LLP

Vinson & Elkins LLP

Wiley Rein LLP

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP

Corporate entities: BNSF Railway Company, Cabot Corporation , Constellation, Exponent Inc., Ford Motor Company, Hess Corporation, IBM, Ocean Conservancy, Pfizer Inc., The Boeing Company, The Coca-Cola Company, Toyota Motor Corporation.

The Hewlett and MacArthur foundations are major fractivist funders who are on the list of enablers of fossil fuel hate. The Walton Foundation (Walmart) is increasingly so, no doubt to hold off criticism from the left regarding how it drives out Main Street businesses. Earth Justice and Southern Environmental Law Center are major players in the climate lawfare arena. They’re extremist advocacy groups, showing us the ELI is anything but nonpartisan. Indeed, any group rushing to proclaim their nonpartisanship is always the opposite. Finally, note how much Joe Biden’s adminstration gave this group - almost a million dollars!

This filthy corruption needed to be cleaned up and thank goodness Trump is doing it!

#EPA #ELI #EnvironmentalLawInstitute #SELC #Hewlett #MacArthus #Foundations #ClimateCult #Biden #Trump

