The Word Merchant

User's avatar
Seth G's avatar
Seth G
2h

Let him!, he’s Already going to Hell anyway!

Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
1h

Blessed be the ice cubes.

Prepares the way for Messiah Mx Greto. She has her film crew create the movie gospel.

All in place to sanctify the coming of Jesus as Sir Greto Thunberg.

Blesses ice cube.

Ignores thousand of Nigerian Christians beheaded and hundred of churches burned. Ignores churches bombed. Ignore dead Christians in Syria.

Blesses ice cube.

We are watching a crypto pope. A globalist satanic inversion. The ice cube wins.

Men are cattle ready for carbon budgets, and rfid tags.

From be Genesis to Gaia.

His soul's on fire already.

There's the warming. This is a globalist puppet pope acting for a master that is not God.

As if he is a pope. Another infiltrated religion like every inch of life. Satanic inversion abounds. Maybe he knows the answer to the ephemeral question stumping us all. How many penises does a woman have anyways. Not zero.

The gnostics are in charge. They view they become gods when they return to pre Adam and eve state. No male no female or both.

The gnoatic satanic inversion. I went from hopeful to disgusted. He also rewarded a proabortion cardinal.

That's like a mouthful of sand.

The Green movement ultimately is a satanic movement that makes man despised. And Gaia God.

