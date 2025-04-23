CLIMATE PROPAGANDAEPA

Progress Report on Purging the Climate Scam from Federal Websites

Francis Menton

In a post on January 28 — a week into President Trump’s second term — I urged that it is time to “purge the climate scam from the federal websites.” Trump 1.0 did a remarkably poor job of taking control of communications on the climate issue on websites like those of EPA, the Department of Energy, and the Department of Transportation. Are they doing any better this time?

They have definitely taken some significant steps to address this issue here in the early weeks of the new administration. For example, on April 15 the Guardian ran a piece with the headline “Green groups sue Trump administration over climate webpage removals.” It seems like Trump 2.0 has taken down the webpages that formerly tracked climate impacts on “low-income communities.” Of course, that has promptly spurred the usual round of lawsuits, this time brought by “green groups” including the Sierra Club and the Union of Concerned Scientists. Excerpt from the Guardian:

In the first weeks of its second term, the Trump administration pulled federal websites tracking shifts in the climate, pollution and extreme weather impacts on low-income communities, and identifying pieces of infrastructure that are extremely vulnerable to climate disasters. “The public has a right to access these taxpayer-funded datasets,” said Gretchen Goldman, president of the science advocacy non-profit Union of Concerned Scientists, which is a plaintiff in the lawsuit. . . . “Removing government datasets is tantamount to theft,” Goldman added.

The particular lawsuit in question has been brought where you would expect — the District Court of the District of Columbia. No word if Judge James Boasberg has been named to preside, or of any injunction has yet been issued.

I applaud the administration people for making this “climate justice” nonsense a priority in revising the government’s communications. If there is one thing that is obvious about the attempt to suppress fossil fuels, it is that poor people stand to be disproportionately harmed by the resulting increasing prices for energy. Meanwhile, the idea that CO2 in the atmosphere is somehow a health hazard is completely absurd. The whole “climate justice” pitch was always propaganda at its most vile.

Looking around at the relevant websites, I find at least a few other notable changes. For example, at the Department of Energy website, I observed in the January 28 post, there was a link for “combatting the climate crisis.” If you clicked that, you would be taken to a “page full of Biden-era claptrap.” Today that same link goes to the Department of Energy opening page, which leads with Secretary Chris Wright’s remarks at the 2025 CERAWeek conference. More generally, announcements about the supposed “climate crisis” are no longer featured on the front pages of the relevant sites.

But overall, much less has changed than should have. Sections in the Department of Energy website about “Decarbonization,” the “Floating Offshore Wind Shot,” and the “Net Zero Economy” are somehow still active. If President Trump has paused all offshore wind development, what is the Department of Energy doing still saying things like “Floating offshore wind is key to transitioning dense population centers to clean energy”?

Similarly, over at EPA, you won’t find reference to climate change on the website’s opening page. But if you type “climate change” into the search box, you will still be take to pages that appear unchanged since Biden left office. An example of a remaining gem:

Climate scientists overwhelmingly agree that human activities are responsible for today’s climate change, primarily by releasing excess greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. These greenhouse gas emissions come from activities such as burning fossil fuels for energy, raising livestock, and clearing forests.

There is much, much more like this in the still-active climate science section of EPA’s site.

So my message to team Trump on this subject is, good start but it’s time to take this seriously and get to work.

