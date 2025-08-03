The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dick Storm's avatar
Dick Storm
7h

Thank you for this and your many contributions of "Word Merchant Common Sense". The way I see it, we the minority normal people have a lot of work to do to spread the true facts to the majority Low Energy IQ masses....Keep up your needed and outstanding work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Stephen Heins
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture