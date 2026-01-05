But in our public opinions, few can be expert. Those who are expert are so on only a few topics. Even among the expert soldiers, as we learned during past wars, expert cavalrymen were not necessarily brilliant with trench-warfare and tanks.



Indeed, sometimes a little expertness on a small topic may simply exaggerate our normal human habit of trying to squeeze into our stereotypes all that can be squeezed, and of casting into outer darkness that which does not fit.



Our Take 1: Lippman’s words are as true today as when written over a century ago. What’s changed is the opportunity of non-experts to pontificate so publicly upon subjects upon which they have no particular expertise... yet still be held up as experts.



Our Take 2: This explains how we get persons who’ve spent their entire careers deciphering and understanding the complex workings of the climate holding so much sway in the failed attempt to redesign the global energy system. Why would we have ever thought they knew what they were talking about?



Our Take 3: With so little attention being paid to the qualifications of those society now takes its cues from, is it any wonder that everything from the energy transition to the fight against disinformation about climate change itself has crashed out so completely?