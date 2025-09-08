STEVE MILLOY: Pulling The Plug On Liberal Org’s Dark Money Empire

OPINION

STEVE MILLOYCONTRIBUTOR

September 07, 20256:03 PM ET

The Gates Foundation’s sudden $450 million divorce from Arabella Advisors isn’t about efficiency or building deeper relationships or any of the sanitized language trotted out by both sides. This is about optics and the uncomfortable fact that America’s largest philanthropic foundation could no longer deny the political risk — and stench — of being linked to a Democratic Party dark money slush fund masquerading as “philanthropy.”

Calling Arabella a consulting firm is like calling a casino a “hospitality business.” At its core, Arabella manages a staggering web of seven shadowy nonprofit shells whose primary function is to funnel untraceable left-wing cash where donors want it, all while insulating them from scrutiny and public accountability.

For years, the Gates Foundation stood as one of Arabella’s biggest customers. Nearly half a billion dollars was shunted through opaque intermediaries, keeping campaign cash and progressive pet projects flowing, hidden from the public ledger and protected with layers of legal and PR camouflage. (RELATED: Bill Gates Reportedly Turns Off Money Spigot For Left-Wing Dark Money Network)

Arabella is not a grassroots facilitator; it is a private-equity-owned revenue machine, churning more than $60 million in management fees in a single year and orchestrating the single largest source of Democratic dark money ever exposed. In the 2020 and 2022 election cycles, Arabella’s funds handled a combined $5.4 billion, outstripping even the national party committees and powering every recent left-wing victory at the local, state, and federal level.

Its pop-up groups appear spontaneous but are simply billionaires’ cash disguised as local activism. “Fiscal sponsorship” is the smokescreen for a complex money shuffle, making possible everything from manipulating election offices with “Zuck Bucks” to installing political operatives under the banner of civic engagement.

Even left-leaning media are sounding alarm bells, branding Arabella “the indisputable heavyweight of Democratic dark money” and “an opaque network” moving untold sums through chains of groups supporting partisan causes. For all Arabella’s protestations about merely providing “operational supports,” the company’s seven “sister” nonprofits are deeply engaged in donor management, grantmaking, political funding, and lobbying on behalf of causes that suit the Democratic machine.

So why did Gates finally scramble for the exit? In truth, mounting risk and the threat of exposure forced the foundation’s hand. With Trump back in power and regulatory scrutiny intensifying, the foundation realized that continuing business with Arabella would turn toxic in a climate bent on rooting out dark money networks. Gates Foundation spokespeople tried to spin it as a back-to-basics decision focused on direct relationships with partners, but anyone following the details knows better. Even as media tiptoe around the facts, insiders admit Arabella’s brand is so politically radioactive that nonprofits now fear losing their Gates funding. Now they are scrambling to exit the shell game before it collapses.

Nonprofits dependent on Gates and Arabella now face a harsh reality. They must find new sponsors or lose generous funding, as order comes down from the top for early exits and grant freezes. The supposed civil society boom fueled by Arabella’s billions now reveals itself as a top-down, donor-driven masquerade, propped up by a handful of mega-donors and their money-laundering operatives.

With Gates pulling support, Arabella’s engine for left-wing activism faces a severe blow—and the entire donor class gets a clear warning. If Gates won’t camouflage Democratic dark money, others may soon follow, leaving Arabella – and the billions it recycles year after year – dangling in public view and shrinking by the day.

For years, Arabella’s front groups have championed transparency only to pervert its meaning by funding political movements and electoral schemes with hidden cash that undermines genuine political accountability. Gates has helped finance this spectacle for nearly two decades, but when reality finally lifted the veil, even the richest donor in America realized exposure wasn’t worth the price.

If the Gates Foundation, with all its billions and elite access, finally admits the political cost of laundering money through Arabella is too high, every donor with even a shred of integrity should follow suit.

The era in which the Left could count on anonymous billionaires to bankroll a fake grassroots revolution may at long last be coming to an end. The sooner these dark money machines are shut off, the closer America gets to genuine political accountability — and an end to the hypocrisy that lies at the rotten core of progressive philanthropy.

Steve Milloy is a biostatistician and lawyer, publishes JunkScience.com and is on X @JunkScience.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

