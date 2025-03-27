Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more

Earlier this week, Politico published a very interesting report, detailing misgivings that some in the EU bureaucracy were having about the bloc’s so-called top diplomat Kaja Kallas.

Among the grievances voiced by the unnamed EU officials were Kallas’ “still acting like a prime minister,” her disregard for procedure, and failure to consult on talking points before meeting with the media. In short, the head of EU’s foreign policy is acting as if she’s not a diplomat. There’s a shocking reason for this, as usual, and that reason is that Kallas has neither studied foreign relations, nor had she worked in foreign relations prior to her appointment to the job of High Representative for Foreign Affairs. The EU’s top diplomat’s background is in law, theatre management, management training and politics. But hey, at a Commission run by a gynecologist-turned-defence minister it’s just business as usual.

That said, this is not a post about either Kallas or EU diplomacy, and I’m using the word loosely here. The times when actual diplomats ran foreign relations in Europe seems to be over but this development is only a symptom of a much deeper disease — incompetence. That pervading incompetence is the result of the massive bureaucratisation of everything in the EU for the purposes of job creation and retention. People need jobs and a job at a EU structure is a sweet one. I mean, “Starting in April,approximately 66,000 employees with European institutions will receive their seventh pay rise in just three years.”

What do all these people do, you probably wonder. Well, allow me to give you an example that incidentally works as explanation about the current state of idiocy at the EU and in the heads of a lot of its subjects.

This, as the title states, is the short manual for a set of oven mitts that I bought from Lidl last week. A sane person would be confused about why anyone might need a manual on using one of the simplest things you could find in a random kitchen but, as I said, all that workforce at the EU needs something to do to earn those seven salary raises over three years — and not question things such as climate change, electricity costs and stuff.

Here, we see a distilled form of the Brussels mentality that has also given us cheap and reliable wind and solar, the green hydrogen economy, and the EV revolution by means of mandates, not to mention “sanctions are working” and “it’s the fault of oil and gas that your electricity bill is so fat”.

You could dismiss this as just run-of-the-mill idiotic instructions necessitated by stupid laws but this would beg the question who passes these laws and who decides that such laws are, indeed, necessary. The answer to that question, of course, is the incompetent people in charge of the EU machine who have transformed the machine so it only produces regulations, even more bureaucracy and little of actual substance.

But that doesn’t matter because if someone demands that the people in charge show something for the money they get, the EU machinists will present the above oven mitt manual or the ReArm EU, I mean, Readiness2030, plan that calls for a huge amount of military everything to be produced ASAP, ignoring the fact this is physically impossible — and financially, too. Exactly like the energy transition we all know and love.

This left page of the oven mitt manual represents both the pinnacle of eurocratism and the reason for the current centralisation push on the part of the leadership incumbents. They know, deep down, they are utterly incompetent and unfit for the jobs they have. They are unnecessary, just as unnecessary as this whole oven mitt manual. But they want to keep their jobs, so to make sure they do — along with that salary raise potential — centralising power is crucial.

You can’t be ousted if you set the rules for ousting, after all. And when you have neither expertise in any field nor any useful skills but are greedy, political power and the rule-setting prerogative that goes with it is your only chance. That, the eurocrats know very well, just as they know how to simulate productive activity through useless and unnecessary regulations, and I do sense I’m overdoing the “unnecessary” part but it’s necessary.

The other thing they know very well is how important a loyal public service is for upholding their power. In case you were still wondering about those seven salary raises, which are exactly as many as the elections we here in Bulgaria have held over the same period. A funny coincidence.

In this context a tempting hypothesis presents itself and it goes like this: imagine that 90% of the energy of eurocrats goes into preserving the status quo by devising tonnes of unnecessary and often plain disastrous regulations just to keep the worker bees busy and themselves in power. The remaining 10% is spent posturing in front of the media and warmongering from the heart. Here’s the interesting thing: if you’re from Eastern Europe and are above 45, all this would probably sound quite familiar.

It might come as a surprise to some but the totalitarian system was a meritocracy of sorts. The merit that got rewarded was party loyalty. The system didn’t care if you were good at your profession. The system cared if you were loyal to The Party. If you were, you got excellent career prospects and, if you persevered, an entry into the rule-setting circle where you made sure the rules were set in such a way that the circle remained intact and flourished. But to be fair, even the totalitarians of the Eastern bloc made sure they got some loyalists who were actually good in their field for the top jobs.

We all know how that ended. There is a good chance the EU iteration of the totalitarian system will end the same way, but only if there are enough Europeans who, upon seeing the short manual for oven mitts, would chuck it in the bin instead of reading it carefully before attempting to use the mitts. Time will tell.

