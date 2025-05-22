Remember that controversial study that underpinned President Biden's #LNG export "pause"? If it wasn't already in the ash bin of history, it is now.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) just released its Global Methane Tracker for 2025. One of IEA's key conclusions: "Nearly all of the natural gas consumed today produces fewer lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions than coal."

If you'll recall, the rationale for the pause was the argument that we somehow didn't have enough information on #naturalgas lifecycle emissions, notwithstanding the trillions of reports, studies, and analyses on that very issue that populate our news feeds every day. The consensus showed clear benefits from natural gas, which is why the United States has led the world in reducing emissions.

But political activists didn't want to follow those facts, so they manufactured a study - funded by donors who've admitted they're trying to create an "army" to oppose fracking - to say the same thing they've been saying for 15 years: natural gas is worse than coal once you account for methane. It was almost a carbon copy of the research they rolled out in the early days of the shale boom. Even the byline was the same.

We already knew better, but this week's report from IEA should remove all doubt.

"On average, natural gas results in about 35% fewer emissions than coal," the IEA concluded, "and more than 95% of the natural gas consumed in 2024 had fewer lifecycle emissions than coal."

Even using the thumb-on-the-scale "20 year" global warming potential metric, which inflates numbers for methane and reduces the GHG advantage, shows a lower lifecycle emissions intensity for natural gas.

These data strengthen the U.S. advantage as the world's largest natural gas producer and the world's largest LNG exporter. But global efforts to reduce emissions will also benefit.

Now, let's acknowledge some of the nuance. IEA says comparing gas to coal "sets the bar too low," and that the natural gas industry should put greater emphasis on reducing its own emissions intensity. Emissions are often underreported across all fossil fuels. There are significant economic costs with methane leaks, which means there are economic opportunities with investing in new abatement technologies.

There are also barriers to these solutions. IEA notes that "in many cases there is no route for bringing captured gas to markets, requiring investment in new infrastructure or means of gas transport." If we want to reduce methane, we're gonna need to build more pipelines.

This isn't mission accomplished. There's clearly more work to be done. But can we finally dispense with the nonsense? The world is facing complex challenges related to energy supply and climate change. Declaring against all evidence that natural gas will just make it all worse isn't a solution.

If anything, it's the opposite.

