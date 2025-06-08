Energy Security and Freedom cross-posted a post from Tuco's Child Newsletter

The laws of physics vs. sales and marketing

TUCO'S CHILD, KILOVAR 1959, AND GENE NELSON, PH.D.

The sun, a big fusion reactor, puts out about 3.8 x 1026 W (J/s). A good nuclear plant puts out about 1.0 x 109 W (J/s). Both operate per 𝐸=𝑚𝑐2 .

Renewable Energy Does Not Exist

Dear Readers, energy is not renewable and there is no such thing as renewable energy. Moreover, electricity generating devices such as wind turbines, solar panels, hydro, and other human-made contraptions are not renewable energy sources either.

Renewable energy and renewable energy contraptions are derived from the delusions and imaginations of sales and marketing, as adopted by the profiteering climate industrial complex.

Above: Rube Goldberg created many amusing contraptions, like this toothpaste dispenser, but for cheap.

Energy is not Renewable

The Law of Conservation of Energy, which is also known as the First Law of Thermodynamics, states:

Energy cannot created or destroyed (or renewed), but rather only transformed from one form to another.

Change in energy in a system is the sum of heat and work: ∆E = Q + W

Firstly, the sun’s energy is not renewable. In terms of our lifetime and millions of years before and after us, the sun's energy might appear self-sustaining or renewable, but it is not. The energy released from the sun is derived from a highly inefficient process called nuclear fusion, in which hydrogen atoms are fused into helium at only 0.7 % conversion efficiency. This mass to energy conversion is described by Einstein's equation:

Sun fusion mass to energy conversion is illustrated below:

Above: two hydrogen isotopes fuse and then spit out helium, a neutron, and energy per 𝐸=𝑚𝑐2

The low efficiency of the sun's fusion reaction is overcome by the high rate of fusion and the huge mass of the sun. The immense mass and gravitational field of the sun keeps hydrogen nuclei close together so they fuse, defeating their otherwise repulsive forces.

The gravity on the Sun is approximately 28 times greater than gravity on Earth.

The composition of the sun is 71% hydrogen, 27.1% helium and less than 2% of all other elements. The excess hydrogen helps drive the fusion reaction and is still yet only 0.7 % efficient.

The sun releases energy at a rate of about 4.26 million metric tons per second, which produces the equivalent of 384.6 septillion watts (3.846 × 10 26 W).

To put that in perspective, a good nuclear plant puts out about 1.0 x 109 W (J/s).

Above: the gravity of the sun bends space-time and is about 28 times greater than gravity on Earth.

Above: make-believe “renewables” are a blight on the planet and a massive waste of money and resources.

Renewable Energy Sources Do Not Exist

People claim that solar panels and wind turbines represent “renewable energy” or “renewable energy sources” but they can't be. This is due to the First Law of Thermodynamics we discussed earlier, plus the inconvenience that the sun is not a renewable energy source.

So called “renewable energy” sources such as wind and solar exemplify high inefficiency. This is because of they require enormous resources to manufacture, are intermittant, and must be disposed of. The grand result of most processes, especially in our modern world, is disorder and waste heat per the Second Law.

Above: like Sisyphus, we push the ball uphill to create things in our modern world. This involves doing work and creating waste heat along the way.

We do know that the sun drives everything on the planet, and without it, all matter mostly stops moving, vibrating and then freezes. We can also invoke the Third Law of Thermodynamics, which teaches us that without the sun, entropy and thermal energy trends to zero (The Big Freezing A).

Above: Entropy versus temperature plot for a single substance shows that colder temperatures decrease disorder as materials change from gas to liquid to solid (phase change). As substances thermal energy decreases, they eventually freezes into a solid or solid crystal with low disorder.

Fun Gedanken Experiments

The sun radiates energy upon a solar panel on a day without clouds. Solar panels are maybe 20-25 % efficient at first and then must be discarded after about 20 years. Not so renewable, right? Wind turbines depend on wind which is caused by the heating and cooling of the earth by the sun. Wind turbines are maybe 30 % efficient (capacity factor) and must be discarded after about15-20 years. Not so renewable, either.

Conclusions

The Laws of Physics can be interpreted in simple useful ways and one does not need advanced calculus or algebra to understand these concepts.

Energy is not renewable and there is no such thing as renewable energy.

Moreover, electricity sources such as wind turbines, solar panels, hydro, and other human-made contraptions are not renewable energy sources either.

We can only be more efficient because change in energy in a system is the sum of heat and work: ∆E = Q + W, and the Second Law, which teaches us that processes tend towards disorder. Entropy may also be interpreted as unfulfilled work.

Renewable energy and renewable energy contraptions are derived from the delusions and imaginations of sales and marketing departments (and profiteers).