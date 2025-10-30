The Word Merchant

9h

This database is really eye opening. What strikes me most is how the grassroots opposition is centered in regions that will actually bear the costs, both economic and in terms of land use. The idea of industrializing one-third of Australia's agricultural land for renewables is staggering when you really think about it. I think the energy transition is necesary, but the way it's being implemented seems to completly ignore local communities and practicality. The polling showing only 21% care about meeting net zero vs 56% caring about affordability tells you everything. Companies like TotalEnergies and other energy majors are in a tough spot trying to navigate this, balancing transition goals with the reality that people need reliable, affordable energy right now. The shift from having some of the cheapest electricity to some of the most expensve is a pretty damning indictment of energy policy over the last couple decades. Great research.

