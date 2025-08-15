← BACK TO ALL MEDIA

Report: New Financing Strategy Needed to Spark America’s Nuclear Energy Revival

By Staff - August 12, 2025

As America’s power grid faces mounting reliability concerns and unprecedented demand growth driven by the digital economy, a new report from the National Center for Energy Analytics proposes a financing strategy to spark nuclear energy’s revival: unlock private equity capital to build the next generation of large-scale nuclear reactors.

The report, authored by senior fellow Paul H. Tice, argues that financial risk, not technology, is the primary blocker to kickstarting nuclear construction in the United States.

“Despite nuclear’s proven reliability and long operating life, there is minimal support for building new large reactors, largely due to cost perceptions. The sticker shock from Georgia Power’s Vogtle Units #3 and #4 at $16,000 per kilowatt still looms large, even though much of that cost escalation came from several nonrecurring factors,” says Tice. “Cost and financial risk should not be limitations. The United States can revitalize its nuclear sector by tapping into the nearly $1 trillion of infrastructure-related private equity capital available, including the $479 billion in cash on hand at Big Tech companies.”

Tice proposes an asset-based project finance model which would replace the outdated utility-driven approach of the past 60 years. It shifts reactor sponsorship away from risk-averse electric utilities and toward global infrastructure investment firms who are more experienced in managing and financing complex greenfield construction projects. The core of the plan includes:

Use Asset-Based Project Finance: Apply the same model used for building LNG terminals, toll roads, and data centers—highly leveraged financing with up to 90% debt, secured by project assets and cash flows, not utility balance sheets.

Tap into Private Capital: Firms like Brookfield, Blackstone, KKR, and Macquarie have billions of dollars of dry powder ready to deploy. Big Tech companies—Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Meta—have already signed nuclear PPAs and could invest directly in new builds that power their data centers.

Deploy Large Scale, Proven Technology: Focus on replicating the 1.1-gigawatt Westinghouse AP1000 reactor used at Vogtle, which has now been de-risked. Unit #4 was built 30% more efficiently than Unit #3, with improved economics and performance. Over time, the cost of building the next AP1000 should continue to decline.

Leverage Government Loans, Not Subsidies: The Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office can provide low-cost credit guarantees to support early projects. No new tax subsidies should be necessary once the first projects prove successful.

For policymakers, Tice urges them to focus on demonstrating proof-of-concept with one or more privately financed AP1000 reactors completed on budget and on time then let market forces scale deployment nationwide. He recommends identifying 5 to 10 new AP1000 reactor sites, particularly at existing nuclear or recently retired coal plants, where permitting hurdles are lower and grid connections already exist. Several sites across Georgia, Illinois, and the Carolinas are strong candidates.

Attracting private equity capital to the nuclear sector will also require greater regulatory certainty. Tice recommends that the recently announced reforms at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission be implemented as soon as possible, given that this agency has been the chief source of reactor construction delays over the past 50 years.

“Shortening the U.S. nuclear building cycle while switching to a project finance approach should be enough to allow new large nuclear reactors to stand on their own economic feet,” the report states. “Fast-tracking the approval of a short list of nuclear project sites…should be a Trump priority.”

The report, “A Strategy for Financing the Nuclear Future,” is available at https://energyanalytics.org/financing-the-nuclear-future/

READ THE REPORT

About the National Center for Energy Analytics (NCEA):

The National Center for Energy Analytics is a think tank devoted to data-driven analyses of policies, plans, and technologies surrounding the supply and use of energy essential for human flourishing. Through objective analyses of energy policies and their implications, NCEA aims to inform policymakers, industry leaders, and the public on critical energy issues.

BOTTOMLINE: “Shortening the U.S. nuclear building cycle while switching to a project finance approach should be enough to allow new large nuclear reactors to stand on their own economic feet,” the report states. “Fast-tracking the approval of a short list of nuclear project sites…should be a Trump priority.”