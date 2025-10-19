Residents thrilled as new facility off US coast slashes energy costs: ‘I still get chills when I think about it’

America’s first offshore wind project is yielding positive results for Rhode Island residents, according to The New York Times.

In 2016, Block Island was able to turn off its diesel generators for the first time. This was because the five-turbine, 30-megawatt wind farm just off the island’s coast had just come online.

Residents no longer had to clean soot off their windows and curtains. The cost of wind power was less than a third of that of diesel power. The underwater cables connecting the turbines to the mainland grid also provided much-needed broadband internet access, making the island a more palatable tourist destination.

For some, the reduced noise was the biggest benefit. One recalled finally being able to hear birdsong in the morning after the generators were turned off.

“I still get chills when I think about it,” said Barbara MacMullan, head of the board for the local energy co-op, per The New York Times.

Ecosystems have adjusted well to the presence of the turbines, which were positioned outside of bird migration routes. Local fishers report good catches at the artificial reefs created by the turbines.

Fossil fuel power is a driving force in exacerbating destructive weather patterns. Floods, droughts, and heat waves are creating huge agricultural, housing, and ecological costs. By increasing the output of wind, solar, and other sustainable energy sources, it’s possible to displace the use of gas and coal and evade those negative consequences.

The excess power generated by Block Island’s wind farm is sold to the grid, but the system also needs to tap into this supply during periods of lower generation. Rhode Island intends to keep moving forward with wind power. An even larger 65-turbine, 704-megawatt wind farm has restarted construction thanks to state pushback against the federal government. Once complete, it should generate enough power for 350,000 homes across Rhode Island and Connecticut.

“This is a monumental moment for Revolution Wind, the Northeast region, and Rhode Island,” said Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee earlier in the project’s launch. “The installation of the first turbine speaks to the strong private and public partnership driving the project forward. Rhode Island is excited to build upon this progress and lead in clean energy and the offshore wind economy for decades to come.”