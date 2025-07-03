Revolutionizing North America's Energy Future: Nuclear-Enabled In-Situ Upgrading and Grid Stabilization

Further realizing the untapped potential of oil sands and oil shale resources.

JOSEPH FOURNIER, PH.D.

JUN 08, 2025

This article represents an alternative vision of North America’s energy future relative to the relentless narrative that the age of the internal combustion engine and hydrocarbons is being eclipsed by some fictitious energy transition to a fully electrified economy.

This alternative energy future has nuclear energy functioning as the enabler of a hybrid heavy crude in-situ upgrading (refining) and grid stabilization system. As heavy residue conversion is done underground, the liquid hydrocarbons produced will have the lowest CO2 emission intensity per barrel of even the lightest conventional crude oils.

This latter feature is a major selling point for those who remain steadfast in their commitment to reducing our CO2 emissions from our energy sector.

As far fetched as this may sound, Shell plc invested vast sums in developing its electro-resistive in-situ upgrading process (IUP) between the late 1990s and 2013 in both Alberta’s Peace River oil sands and Mahogany property test site, located 200 miles (320 km) west of Denver on Colorado's Western Slope in the Piceance Creek Basin (below).

Electro-resistive heating (ERH) is as the name implies - electrical energy provides the thermal energy by which heavy crude is converted to lighter crude.

In a 2018 interview by New Technology Magazine of former Shell CTO Jan van der Eijk, the Alberta 100,000 barrel pilot program was said to have performed so well it was referred to as the Holy Grail of oilpatch technology in which upstream and downstream would converge.

As indicated in the illustration below, the Shell IUP resulted in an upgraded liquid with an API gravity of 30 to 49 and the upgraded oil was described as being almost water white and as mobile as water.

When Shell Canada spent $500 million in rights to land within the Wabasca-Desmarais region in north central Alberta in 2006, it was believed to be motivated by the positive results from its Peace River IUP research.

Specifically, this acquisition was viewed as evidence that Shell thought that its IUP process could be used to upgrade and recover light oil produced using its ERH technologies from Alberta’s massive 400 billion barrel Grossmont bitumen resource located north of Wabasca-Desmarais.

Note that Alberta’s bitumen reserve of 165 billion barrels does not include the oil-in-place within the Grossmont, as historically conventional steam assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) in-situ production technologies have failed to economically recover bitumen from this geologically unique formation.

The Green River oil shale resource in United States is even greater in its resource potential that Alberta’s oil sands.

If Grossmont or other oil sands regions unrecoverable using surface mining or conventional SAGD technologies could be shown to be economically recoverable using IUP, Alberta’s bitumen reserves could easily double overnight, making Alberta’s oil reserve as large or larger than those of Saudi Arabia or Venezuela.

The rumor mill back in the 2006 to 2012 era was that the legacy ‘Energy Alberta’ Corporation (EAC) was the potential power producer for Shell’s potential IUP project in the Wabasca-Desmarais region.

The EAC engaged in six-plus years of stakeholder public relations in the Peace River region to build a large Canada CANDU nuclear power facility near Lac Cardinal, 30 km from Peace River. Unfortunately, Bruce Power, the legacy owner of EAC, pulled the plug in 2011 on the EAC’s Peace River nuclear power plans and to the best of my knowledge, Shell Canada did not proceed with its IUP project near Wabasca-Desmarais.

Factors that may have played into these decisions include the 2008 Great Recession and the rapid growth of horizontal drilling — hydraulic fracturing that crushed natural gas prices in the decade that followed. Low natural gas prices means cheap steam for in-situ bitumen production using SAGD technologies.

Fast forward ten plus years later and with Energy Alberta under new ownership, once again has officially announced its formal application to advance a large CANDU nuclear power plant in the Peace River region.

Likewise, with rumors circulating that the shale oil boom in United States may be reaching a peak, it is high time that the Shell ERH - IUP be brought back into focus.

The ERH - IUP concept acknowledges that there is almost 5 trillion barrels of Alberta oil sands and oil shale resources in North America in the Alberta oil sands and Greater Green River oil shale regions spread across Wyoming, Utah and Colorado.

Second, I believe that the Shell ERH - IUP can further serve as an alternative to the narrative of utility scale batteries and pumped hydroelectric storage facilities as the missing link to the growing penetration of intermittent power generation in the North American grid.

What follows next is my lay-person commentary on how this hybrid liquid fuels production and grid stabilization system could function if built correctly.

First, the reason nuclear power has historically been associated with ERH - IUP, is due to the large power requirements to produce meaningful volumes of liquid hydrocarbons. For example, Shell’s Green River IUP process demonstrated that 1,200 MW of electricity could produce 100,000 bpd at an energy return on energy invested (EROI) ratio between 3 - 4 : 1.

Putting this into perspective relative to the size of Alberta’s power market and oil production rate, a mere 1 million barrel per day production rate would require Alberta to more than double its average power generation rate.

Given a single EAC facility could increase the generation capacity by 10 to 20%, it is logical to see the potential for nuclear as an enabler.

The basic idea behind ERH - IUP is that heavy crude conversion progresses as ERH raises the formation temperature above 350 C. In essence, the chemistry is not all that different than delayed coking as described in my May 22nd article on partial upgrading.

While Shell’s intellectual property is proprietary, it is envisioned that ERH would be installed in parallel underground configurations to upgraded crude oil collection lines, not all that different than in SAGD production facilities.

The fundamentals of heavy crude conversion suggest that the electrical energy required to break heavy crude bonds decreases as the formation temperature increases.

Therefore, the EROI will increase as formation temperature increases and more lighter liquids and gases would be produced per Watt of electrical energy delivered to ERHs.

As shown in the figure above, the API gravity of the produced liquids would increase or the average carbon number of the cracked liquids decrease as heavy crude conversion occurs at higher ERH rates.

Below is a conceptual process flow diagram for a surface facility receiving fluids and gases from a multi-lateral well comprised of a series of ERH - collection pipes. Note how the conceptual layout functions to split liquids and gases according to boiling point and there is allowance for sulfur recovery and for hydrotreating.

In this sense, the surface facility would function similar to a simple refinery.

With sufficient turn-down or throttling capability, the plant could accommodate significant variability in both feed composition and flow rates arising from varying up and down the power delivered to the ERHs as a function of changing pool prices.

Now the stage is set to dive into the subtleties of the plant’s design narrative that would allow it to vary power consumption from the grid, as well as the product distribution rates, as a function of the prevailing pool price on the grid (i.e., $/MWh).

To illustrate the utility of a ERH - IUP multi-well production field and surface facility as both a synthetic liquids and gas production plant, plus a grid stabilization system, I have developed a rudimentary economic model that outlines three regimes or conditions of operation.

Condition I - the base case is 1 GW (1,000 MW) of ERH load under a power purchase agreement (PPA) with a large nuclear power producer at a rate of $80 per MWh. Below is a table that illustrates the estimated production rate, net income after tax and rate of return or ROI (%) as a function of EROI at 100% availability for a ERH - IUP production facility. Note that the assumption that the dominate product is distillates or diesel at 80% of the Edmonton rack price of $0.8 per L.

Condition II - represents the scenario where for approximately 2600 hours per year the pool price exists at or below $20 per MWh and an additional 500 MW of power is diverted through the ERHs and the EROI rises above the baseline of 4 to 1. In this scenario, 1 GW remains contracted at $80 per MWh, but the additional 500 MW is drawn at pool prices less than or equal to $20 per MWh. This would require that the integrated facilities and wells be capable of facilitating a 30% increase in ERH load and resulting feed rate to the surface facility. Note that the three different net income tax regimes represent differing NGL market rates. Note that the gasoline and NGL (i.e., propane, butane) columns are added to indicate the higher ERH rates will produce higher formation temperatures and lower molecular weight vapors.

Condition III - represents the scenario where for approximately 876 hours per year the pool price exceeds $500 per MWh level and the facility reduces overall power draw by 500 MW relative to Condition I. As long as the Independent Power Producer with whom the PPA is held is paid, the metered consumer can turn-down and pocket the difference (e.g., Pool Price - PPA). This operational flexibility in stepping down ERH load during brief periods where grid load is high relative to variable grid-wide power generation, is a profit generating feature that benefits system wide grid stability.

Using this rudimentary economic model, we find that the ROI (%) and net income increases relative to the base case Condition I by including these operational flexibilities.

This rudimentary model would benefit from the promised market changes that the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) indicates are coming in 2025, which includes a negative floor (e.g., -$100 per MWh) and a $3,000 per MWh ceiling in 2025. Currently, Alberta’s power pool is governed by a zero price floor and a $1,000 per MWh ceiling.

Note that a floor price of -$100 per MWh indicates that AESO will pay for large load centers to increase their power consumption.

It does not take a rocket scientist to see how these changes are especially suited to benefit the economics of an ERH - IUP process; specifically for Conditions I & III.

I can not help but recognize the inherent irony of the Shell ERH - IUP if it were rolled out at this juncture in history.

This irony is the volatility seen in Alberta’s (and other North American jurisdictions) power pool that resulted from the end of a coal dominated PPA capacity market, while intended to phase out hydrocarbon dependence, could theory be rectified by the emergence of a home-grown IUP sector.

Below is the 10 years Alberta power pool price history, showing the transition from price stability under a PPA market to price volatility under an Energy Based Market increasingly dominated by inverter based resources (i.e., solar PV, wind) and natural gas fueled generators.

Below is a plot of AESO pool price versus percentile (%) from 2022 to 2024, showing the frequency distribution of the number of hours selected in my rudimentary model for each Condition (i.e., I to III). While this business model benefits from power pool price volatility, it by no means depends on it as its core business is hydrocarbons.

This feature stands in opposition to competing business concepts, such as utility scale battery storage or pumped hydroelectric facilities, which rely solely on arbitrage to generate profit.

In summary, the Shell IUP offers unique attributes that deserve special attention at this point in history.

Depending on the depth of ERH conversion, IUP offers a potential path to producing a barrel with a lower CO2e emission factor per barrel than West Texas Intermediate as all heavy residue conversion chemistries are done in-situ. By designing sufficient flexibility in throttling ERH rates at the multi-stage wellhead, a surface facility would in theory have the ability to adjust to changing commodity prices (i.e., distillates versus condensates and NGLs).

For those in the power generation industry, it is also worth highlighting the obvious fact that establishing PPAs with an IUP operator would provide investment certainty in an energy based market.

Finally, the Province of Alberta and States such as Colorado, Utah and Wyoming, should examine in greater detail the potential synergies between the Shell ERH - IUP technology, enhanced oil recovery revenues and their regional power sector.

If done right, Fortress North America will be able to unlock the full potential of its massive oil sands and oil shale resources, while greatly expanding its nuclear fleet and offsetting the dangerous short comings of weather dependence of inverter based power generation technologies.

