Scaling Nuclear Energy to Power AI Data Centers: What it Will Take

A Deloitte analysis indicates that new nuclear power capacity could potentially meet 14% of the projected increase in data center power demand over the next decade.

After decades of relatively stable electricity demand, the United States is experiencing a surge in power consumption, driven primarily by the rapid growth of data centers, and compounded by industrial modernization. As data centers increase in both size and number, their projected energy consumption is likely to skyrocket, which could place immense pressure on existing energy resources and infrastructure.

Globally, by 2030, data centers could require more energy than Japan consumes today. In the United States AI-driven data processing is expected to consume more electricity than aluminum, steel, cement, and chemicals production combined by the end of the decade, according to the International Energy Agency.1 Deloitte estimates that data center electricity demand could rise five-fold by 2035, reaching 176 GW.2

The Nuclear Advantage

Nuclear energy presents a potential solution for meeting some of the growing electricity demands of data centers, with its reliable and clean energy profile. It provided over 19% of the United States’ electricity in 2024, despite representing less than 8% of the nation’s total operating capacity.3 Some potential advantages include:

Reliable baseload power: Nuclear power plants nuclear power plants are designed to operate reliably in a wide range of weather conditions. Their capacity factor (92.5%-plus) outperforms other sources. 4

High energy density: A small amount of nuclear fuel can generate a vast amount of electricity, minimizing fuel storage requirements and reducing transportation needs.

Scalable power output: A single nuclear reactor typically generates 800 megawatts (MW) or more of electricity, readily meeting the power demands of even the largest data centers (50 MW to 100 MW) and the burgeoning requirements of AI-focused facilities (up to 5,000 MW). 5

Low-carbon emissions: Nuclear power is a clean energy source that produces virtually no greenhouse gas emissions during operation.

Enhanced land use efficiency: Nuclear power plants require relatively small land areas compared to other energy sources.6

Addressing Data Center Demand

A Deloitte analysis indicates that new nuclear power capacity could potentially meet about 14% of the projected increase in data center power demand over the next decade.7

Several strategies can help support nuclear energy growth.

Optimize existing capacity: The United States has 94 operating reactors, with an average age of 42 years.8 Over 80% of these reactors have already been relicensed to operate for up to 60 years or even 80 years with a subsequent license renewal.9Power uprates, which involve modifications such as improving fuel design, optimizing operating parameters, or upgrading equipment, could further boost capacity.

Revitalize existing sites: Bringing previously closed plants back online could offer a cost-effective option. The estimated cost of restarting three nuclear plants with a combined capacity of 2 GW is approximately $6.2 billion, compared to $37 billion required for constructing a new plant of similar capacity.10

Building new reactors at existing nuclear and coal sites offers another avenue for growth by taking advantage of existing infrastructure and streamlined licensing processes. About 60 GW to 95 GW of new nuclear capacity could leverage existing nuclear sites.11 A 2024 study estimates that there is potential to retrofit 128 GW to 174 GW of nuclear capacity at operating and retired coal plants.12 At least 11 states have publicly expressed interest in this approach.13

Deploying advanced technologies: The nuclear industry is evolving with the development of Generation III+ reactors, featuring passive safety systems and modular construction, and Generation IV reactors using non-water coolants, though they are not yet commercially available in the U.S.14 Small modular reactors (SMRs) with capacities up to 300 MW leverage modular construction to reduce costs, while offering greater siting flexibility.15 Beyond SMRs, microreactors offer unique advantages for remote locations, off-grid applications, and specialized energy needs,16 while molten salt reactors have inherent efficiency and safety features, as they can operate at low pressure and high temperature, and some have the potential to use recycled fuel.17

Scaling Nuclear Energy

Public opinion on nuclear power in the U.S presents challenges to scaling it for data center demand.18 However, these obstacles can be viewed as opportunities to innovate, collaborate, and accelerate growth.

Streamline for speed and efficiency. Nuclear plants can face challenges related to construction timelines and cost overruns, which can hinder their economic viability and competitiveness with other energy sources.19 Advancements in modular construction, digital twins, and advanced project management can help streamline construction processes and improve efficiency. Pushing for standardization of designs could help reduce first-of-a-kind engineering costs and could lead to greater predictability in project outcomes.

Innovate to address safety and waste management: Waste is produced throughout the nuclear fuel cycle. Currently, the United States does not have a permanent disposal solution for high-level radioactive waste.20 Deloitte’s 2024 power and utilities industry survey respondents recognized waste management and disposal concerns and high initial capital costs as the top challenges to the adoption of advanced nuclear technology.21 Advanced recycling technologies and alternative waste management strategies could help alleviate some of these concerns.

Secure domestic capabilities to address the nuclear fuel supply dependency: The United States faces significant reliance on foreign sources, particularly Russia and China, for enriched uranium, posing challenges to its energy security and the development of advanced nuclear reactors.22 Apart from fuel, in the component supply chain, manufacturing capacity and capability for large components is a concern for nuclear in the U.S.23

Build the nuclear workforce of tomorrow. Currently, the industry’s workforce of about 100,000 is expected to increase to 375,000 by 2050.24 The industry is facing a maturing workforce (17% of workers over the age of 55, 60% of workers ages 30 to 54)25 creating demand for younger, skilled workers. Both industry and government may need to come together to address this issue.

Nuclear’s New Era: Collaboration, Innovation, Market Evolution

Realizing the potential of nuclear energy’s transformative role in powering data centers may demand simultaneous action from various stakeholders:

Strategic partnerships and investment: Nontraditional market entrants, such as technology companies, private equity firms, and specialized energy developers, can help bring capital and technological expertise to the nuclear sector. Through strategic partnerships and M&A, the development and deployment of nuclear technologies can be accelerated. In 2024, the total global deal value of private investments in advanced nuclear companies surpassed the combined value of such deals over the preceding 15 years.26

Financial innovation and market accessibility: Innovative business models, such as power purchase agreements (PPAs) with data centers and leasing models for new nuclear capacity, could help to reduce financial barriers and accelerate the deployment of nuclear technologies.

Industry-academia synergy: Stakeholders in industry and academia could leverage their individual strengths for collaborative outcomes, including innovation and efficiency. For example, educational institutions can help advance new nuclear technologies, enable job training, improve manufacturing processes, streamline project management, and build a robust pipeline of nuclear engineers and skilled professionals.

Policy action: Governments could consider streamlining licensing processes and explore financial incentives for nuclear energy projects. For example, the bipartisan Accelerating Deployment of Versatile, Advanced Nuclear for Clean Energy Act 2024 aims to help expedite the licensing of advanced nuclear reactor facilities.27

Public engagement: Building public trust and information sharing could help with the growth of nuclear energy. Examples include open and transparent communication, proactive engagement with communities, and education on the safety and benefits of nuclear technology. Highlighting how nuclear energy can combat environmental impacts and ensure a reliable energy supply could help with public acceptance.

—by Kate Hardin, executive director of Deloitte’s Research Center for Energy and Industrials, Deloitte Services LP; Patricia Tuite, managing director in the Risk & Financial Advisory practice at Deloitte Transactions and Business Analytics LLP; Martin Stansbury, US Power, Utilities & Renewables Sector Risk & Financial Advisory Leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP; Jaya Nagdeo, manager, Deloitte Services India Pvt. Ltd., part of the Deloitte Research Center for Energy & Industrials.

Published on May 16, 2025 at 2:00 PM

