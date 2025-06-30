The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brad Hayes's avatar
Brad Hayes
9m

Any "scientist" proposing massive engineering projects clearly does not understand their professional or knowledge limits. Even suggesting such a thing without detailed engineering, business, financial and policy/political inputs is ridiculous.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture