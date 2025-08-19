The Word Merchant

Michael van der Riet
1h

I read a book about Gee-Gees, or Global Geophysical events, that would cause Great Extinctions. The Cumbre Vieja Tsunami was one, Global Warming was naturally another, it was that kind of book, some danger from the cosmos in the way of comets and asteroids and supernovas, and a chapter on volcanoes. Twice in the last two millennia have years without a summer been recorded; even the latest caused famine and great hardship; that's in Western countries where the numbers are counted, and GA knows what the death toll was like in less developed countries. So yes a super-eruption is greatly to be feared, but like a comet impact there is absolutely nothing we can do about it, and we need spend zero time worrying.

But if there's absolutely nothing we can do, that's a crisis going to waste that can be exploited for political ends. Markus Stoffel, bless his yodeling to alpenhorn accompaniment little Swiss heart, is ramping up the fear to extend the product lifetimes of the wind and solar industries. In some undefined way your driving an ICE car is going make the coming-soon-to-a-neighborhood-near-you super-eruption worse. As well as death raining from the skies you will have doubleplus ungood lightning bolts thrown at you from Greta the Goddess of Climate.

