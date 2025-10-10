Scientists Warn EU’s Net Zero Push Fueling Green Colonialism In Poor Countries

Experts warn EU’s demand for critical minerals is driving resource exploitation in developing nations.

by Kenneth Richard

October 10, 2025, 10:39 AM

The push to transition to “green” energy technologies threatens to further entrench the long history of global inequalities and Western domination, and exploitation. [emphasis, links added]

Vast quantities of raw materials (such as cobalt, nickel, and lithium) are required to supply the European Union’s demands for “green” energy – battery production and green hydrogen deployment – over the coming decades.

Most of these raw materials are derived from African, South American, and Indonesian countries.

To secure these resources, Western exploitation of less-advantaged countries – disguised as a façade for “climate action” – appears to be a nearly inevitable policy pathway going forward.

Some scientists (Boretti 2025 and Boretti et al., 2025) are concerned with furthering institutions of global inequality and draining less-advantaged countries of their natural resources.

Thus, they are encouraging the leaders of countries in the “Global South” to assert their sovereignty over their resources and resist the impending “green colonialism.”

