The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fraser's avatar
Fraser
3h

All that means is the young well do what we boomer did to the horse & buggy generation. Leave them behind & has they no longer need their $$. Or influence are already a few decades ahead in thinking sustainablity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture